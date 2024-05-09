Mike Perry Asks Jake Paul to Release Their Sparring Footage Ahead of Prblm Child’s Boxing Match With Mike Tyson: Details Inside

Former UFC fighter and BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) King of Violence Mike Perry recently appeared on MMA Hour Show, where he reacted on his sparring session with YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.

Mike Perry said, "You know what you would see, you'd watch him punch me as hard as he could, and then I smile and then keep coming forward, and he cracks inside a little bit 'like damn, what do I gotta do.’'"

Platinum Mike Perry recently faced former UFC fighter and ex-BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania IV, Las Vagas, last month on April 27, 2024; Perry stopped Alves via a first-round knockout.

On the other hand, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul fought boxer Ryan Bourland in March of this year; Paul shocked the world of combat sports when he announced he would face former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson this summer in a boxing match with his set to take place on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the extravaganza will be streamed worldwide on Netflix for free.

What's Next For Jake Paul After Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul is training hard to cement his legacy as one of the greatest professional fighters; on an episode of BS with Jake Paul, Problem Child revealed just after his Mike Tyson fight, he will focus on the following significant challenges and goals.

Jake Paul is also signed by PFL mixed martial arts promotion, and a former YouTuber wants to start training for his mixed martial arts debut inside the PFL octagon.

Per Jake Paul, regarding his potential mixed martial arts career, "I am being so serious when I say I want to fight in MMA, either Masvidal or Diaz. Ten million offer, they will literally hide behind the fact Masvidal be like you can't even box."

Other than Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, Jake Paul name-dropped some active UFC fighters, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Paddy Pimblit; Paul claims all UFC fighters duck him all the time.

