Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene's Children Have Worked In Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness; Here's What Their Roles Were

Film director Samuel Raimi, also known as Sam Raimi got married to Gillian Greene in 1993 and the couple are parents to five children. Over the years, Raimi and Greene’s kids have worked in Marvel superhero movies. They have also starred in Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. Let’s delve into what roles their children portrayed in those films.

What roles are Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene’s children portrayed in Marvel superhero films?

Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene’s kids did excellent work in the Spider-Man films including Lorne Raimi’s role in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Emma Rose, the couple’s eldest child starred in a small role in Spider-Man 3. In the film, she appeared in a background scene during one of the bustling New York City sequences. It's an enticing and interesting fact for Marvel fans to know that one of Raimi's children was part of the Spider-Man film franchise.

Advertisement

Lorne Raimi, the second child of Raimi and Greene was also cast in a brief role in the same film. Like his sister, his appearance was an extra, adding to the cool vibe of the film.

Besides his cameo in the third installment of Spider-Man film, Lorne also took on another outstanding role behind the scenes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He further worked as one of the second unit directors capturing additional footage and scenes for the film.

Henry Raimi, son of Sam and Gillian also made his appearance in Spider-Man 3, in a brief role, adding to the film’s eager and keen atmosphere.

According to the latest update from IMBb, Sam Raimi’s two produced upcoming films Don’t Move and Locked are currently in post-production.

Sam Raimi’s directorial works

Filmmaker Sam Raimi made his directorial debut in 1981’s The Evil Dead in his career. He is renownedly known as Evil Dead and Spider-Man trilogies. He achieved massive stardom for directing the Spider-Man film franchise. Sam directed films in various genres like Darkman, The Quick and the Dead, A Simple Plan, Love of the Game, and many others.

Back in 2022, speaking with Rolling Stone, Raimi said, "It was a very painful experience for me. I wanted to make a Spider-Man movie to redeem myself for that. [The aborted] Spider-Man 4 — that was really what that was about. I wanted to go out on a high note.”

He continued, “I didn't want to just make another one that pretty much worked. I had a really high standard in my mind. And I didn't think I could get that script to the level that I was hoping for by that start date.”

Meanwhile, Sam Raimi’s legendary directorial career showcases top-notch versatility including its hands-on experience in acting, producing, and writing Hollywood films.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene To Get Divorced Citing Irreconcilable Differences

ALSO READ: Sam Raimi And Gillian Greene: What Does Their Legal Separation Paperwork Suggest About Divorce Filing? Report