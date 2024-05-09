Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Cavaliers on May 9?

The Boston Celtics juggernaut continued in game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They will be hoping that they can make it back-to-back wins on their home turf before moving to Cleveland for game 3. Jayson Tatum has been Celtic’s best offensive weapon on the court and he is not placed on the injury report for game 1 against the Cavs.

Jayson Tatum's search for his first title is looking most likely to end this season as the Celtics remain the best team in the league and have all their players fit bar one. Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in the regular season.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

Jayson Tatum is expected to suit up and lead the Celtics against the Cavaliers in game 2 at TD Garden. The injury list for the Celtics shows just Kristaps Porzingis on it. Tatum struggled against the Miami Heat he averaged 21.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 5 games against a depleted Heat team. His struggles continued in game 1 against the Cavaliers as well even though Celtics won the game comfortably.

The Cavs fans will be hoping that Tatum’s struggle will continue throughout the series, and they can make a comeback in the series as they are about to get Jarrett Allen back from injury.

Can Jayson Tatum Get Back to His Usual Form Against the Cavaliers?

Tatum struggled offensively against the Cavaliers in game one and could only score 18 points in 35 minutes. He shot a mediocre 36.8% from the field as he could finish only 7 out of his 19 attempts. The Cavaliers' defense was ready for Tatum but it felt like they didn’t prepare for his teammate, Jaylen Brown as he dropped 32 points on them as Celtics blew away the Cavaliers by 25 points in game 1.

