Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok garners over 100K followers within 2 hours of joining Weverse; Here's where you can follow him

Byeon Woo Seok has seen a huge surge in his popularity since the premiere of his ongoing timeslip romance, Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. Byeon Woo Seok joined HYBE’s artist and fan interaction platform.

The Lovely Runner actor joined the platform just hours ago and his fans flooded his community, as he garnered over 100,000 followers within 2 hours of joining Weverse.

Byeon Woo Seok has taken the front stage as his popularity has seen a massive surge since he started starring as Ryu Sun Jae in tvN’s time slip romance Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. Lovely Runner has been on top of current dramas since Queen of Tears' finale, and fans have been earnestly following the drama and are starstruck by Byeon Woo Seok’s acting and visuals as Ryu Sun Jae.

On May 9, 2024, Byeon Woo Seok joined the prevalent fan and artist communications platform Weverse.

To follow Byeon Woo Seok on Weverse, all his fans can download the app and set up an account. Then they can join the Lovely Runner actor's community by creating a nickname for themselves setting up a profile and signing up. Additionally, Byeon Woo Seok's fan community also has Weverse DM for which fans can sign up for a minimal amount.

Byeon Woo Seok’s popularity rage continues on Weverse with over 100,000 followers within hours

As soon as Byeon Woo Seok’s fan community opened on Weverse his fans did not waste time and overflowed him with love and support. The Lovely Runner actor astonishingly gained over 100,000 followers within just two hours of joining Weverse.

Byeon Woo Seok’s fandom has also been named, WOO CHE TONG or TONG for short. The Lovely Runner actor’s raging popularity among fans and audiences has surely established him as one of the top rising actors from South Korea.

Byeon Woo Seok’s recent activities

Byeon Woo Seok is currently appearing in the lead role as Ryu Sun Jae, a K-pop idol in Lovely Runner. Seeing fans’ soaring love and support, Byeon Woo Seok has officially announced his upcoming fan meeting tour in Asia, Summer Letter. The dates and venues are yet to be announced.

