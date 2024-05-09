Ever since the announcement of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 returning on television, the internet has been abuzz with lists of tentative participants. Asim Riaz became the first confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show and it seems another contestant joins the list. Tiger Shroff's younger sister and Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff has confirmed her participation in the show.

Krishna Shroff to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

News portal Times Now confirmed Krishna Shroff's participation in the show. A prominent figure in the entertainment industry and a fitness enthusiast expressed her excitement and said, "I'm super grateful for this opportunity and the fact that I get to experience something this unique! I love challenging myself, so what better way than seeing how far I'm able to push myself both mentally and physically through my journey at Khatron Ke Khiladi?"

Known for her fearless attitude and fitness enthusiast, the younger sister of Jackie Shroff will surely give tough competition to others on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Asim Riaz confirmed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz who gained fame through his stint on Bigg Boss 13 has been confirmed to participate in the show. Earlier, he said that he was thrilled about testing his limits on the show.

According to media reports, the confirmed lineup of celebrities for Khatron Ke Khiladi's upcoming season includes Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel, and Gashmeer Mahajani. Reportedly, Mannara Chopra, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Malhan, Helly Shah, Niti Taylor, Aditi Sharma, Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and more have also been approached for the 14th season of Rohit Shetty's show.

The upcoming season is expected to go on air in June or July this year. Reportedly, the makers have ditched Cape Town and will shoot in Romania.

Talking about the last season, Dino James was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

