Is Katrina Kaif vacationing in London while hubby Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai? Photo with fan goes VIRAL

A few days ago, a picture of Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law went viral on social media, sparking speculation that he and wife Katrina Kaif were seemingly enjoying a family vacation in London. Also, Vicky Kaushal was recently snapped arriving back in the city, indicating that Katrina is still in London.

Bringing in a fresh update, we have found a viral picture of Katrina Kaif posing with a fan in London, confirming that the actress is still in London, enjoying some family time.

Katrina Kaif poses with a fan in London

Today, on May 9, 2024, a fan page of Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture of the Tiger 3 actress posing for a selfie with a fan in London. Katrina donned a black overcoat and wore a cool pair of sunglasses. In the image, the Merry Christmas actress could be seen holding her cup of coffee.

Check out the picture here:

Vicky Kaushal was spotted arriving back from London

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was snapped at the airport as he arrived back from London. The actor looked dapper in a brown shirt paired with black jeans. He also wore a black beanie and a pair of sunglasses. The actor happily posed for a selfie with a fan at the airport.

Meanwhile, he is currently prepping for his next film titled Chhaava. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor keeps on sharing BTS pictures from the sets of Laxman Utekar's movie. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

Check out the video here:

Katrina Kaif on the work front

Meanwhile, in 2023 Katrina Kaif reprised her role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as Zoya. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. In 2024, she earned widespread acclaim for her role in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupath. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Fans eagerly await news about her upcoming projects. For more updates about Katrina Kaif, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

