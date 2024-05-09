Ben Platt, the famous singer-actor, went on Instagram recently to wish happy birthday to his fiancé, Noah Galvin, as he clocks 30th on May 6. The couple who starred in Dear Evan Hansen and acted together in Theater Camp (2023), a film released last year shared snippets of their emotional festivities with fans.

A toast to love

Platt also shared an array of heartfelt memories with pictures about themselves. In one caption during the date night at home series shot by him or someone else alongside it; he tells Noah that he loves him so much and calls him “favorite person in the world,” and is looking forward to their coming wedding when they will spend the rest of their lives together until death separates them apart.

To reciprocate the love shown towards him, Galvin posted a candid picture where he was seen smiling from ear to ear while holding a cake meant to mark his birthday. In his caption, Galvin thanked everybody who wished him a happy birthday but gave special mention to Platt.

From friendship to romance

This journey from friendship to romance is just too cute. After all, Platt revealed on Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021 that they had been friends for five years before deciding to become romantic partners immediately before COVID-19 set in. Platt has often praised Galvin's genuineness and strong ethical beliefs.

Fans' reaction set the tone

The fans were ecstatic seeing them sharing their thoughts about each other as one wrote, “Best couple ever.” Another said, “Your guys’ love is my roman empire.” A third one commented, “Marry this beautiful human!!!”

As they celebrate Galvins 30th anniversary, it is apparent that their love and mutual affection for each other still shine brightly. With their wedding coming up, fans are looking forward to the next stage in this love story of theirs as they cheer on both characters.

