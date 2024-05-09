PICS: Babil Khan sits on Ranveer Singh's lap as they get into intense discussion with Sanya Malhotra at event

Ranveer Singh and late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan brought waves on the internet with their brotherly bond as they reunited at an event in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos from the event have already been causing a stir.

Adding to the delight, Babil recently dropped another couple of pictures on his social media with Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra, leaving fans elated.

Babil Khan drops candid pictures with Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra

Today, on May 9, a while back, Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from a grand star-studded event that took place last night in Mumbai. In the pictures, the star kid was seen rejoicing and bonding with Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra.

The first picture features the trio immersed in a seemingly deep and intense discussion. In the photo, the Singham Again actor seems to be explaining Sanya something while the actress listens to him carefully and Babil looks at her in a candid moment. The second photo is rather a light-hearted candid picture where Ranveer and Sanya are laughing out loud with Babil participating in between. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

One can imagine the warmth and bond in their meeting as Babil was sitting on Ranveer’s lap. “Finding friends,” he wrote in the caption. He also added J Cole’s Crocodile Tearz in the background to add a musical touch.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

The latest post of Qala actor left fans elated as a fan wrote, “So glad to see you rising,” while another intrigued fan inquired, “Are you and ranveer working on a project together?,” and a third fan remarked, “A great bunch of friends!”

Video of Ranveer Singh bonding with Babil goes viral

It is worth mentioning that another video from the event has taken over the internet and featured Ranveer hugging and kissing Babil, visibly comforting him over something. The overall vibe of the environment exuded an overwhelming and elated feeling on Babil’s face and other people around.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Babil Khan's work front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s highly-awaited Singham Again starring Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film will hit the theaters on Aug 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Babil was last seen in Netflix’s The Railway Men which also starred Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Juhi Chawla, and Diveyendu among others.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone spotted with Ranveer Singh at airport; don’t miss her playful gesture towards camera