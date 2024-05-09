Insider Reveals Tom Brady Called Gisele Bundchen to Apologize After Roast Jokes ‘Offended’ and ‘Hurt’ Her

In the aftermath of his headline-making Netflix roast, Tom Brady has reportedly extended an olive branch to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen by apologizing for the controversial comments made about her new relationship.

Sources close to the former couple reveal the seven-time Super Bowl champion felt obligated to make amends after comedians at the event went too far in mocking Bündchen's romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Tom Brady apologizes to Gisele Bündchen

While the roast brought big laughs for Netflix viewers, the insider reveals Brady felt compelled to make things right with his ex-wife. "Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her," the source told Us Weekly.

The apology came after Bundchen was allegedly blindsided by the sheer number of jokes zeroing in on her romantic life, despite having a "no disparaging remarks" policy with Brady about their divorce.

"She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits," the insider said of the model's stance. "She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast."

Jabs at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship

"Eight f--king karate classes a day... The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it," Kevin Hart quipped, referring to Bündchen's relationship with her martial arts instructor.

"With so many rings, he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher," Jeff Ross taunted.

Then Glaser got x-rated with Valente digs; "It must be hard knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend can beat your a** while eating hers," Glaser said, drawing audible gasps from the audience.

While comedians like Hart, Ross, and Glaser brought no-holds-barred humor, the brutal zingers about Bundchen's relationship with Valente struck a nerve. With two children to co-parent, Brady likely wanted to smooth over any tensions the roast may have caused.

While one source indicated "neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them" ahead of time, another claimed the roast was always intended to "target public parts of your life." Still, many felt the Bündchen comments crossed a line.

"Their kids were always off limits. Everything was all in good fun," another insider claimed of jokes about Brady's marriage troubles.

The roast also took shots at Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, with Glaser joking: "To be fair, he didn't know. He just thought she was getting fat." Moynahan appeared to react to the roast by sharing an Instagram quote that read, “Loyal people take s–t more personal because they never would’ve done that s**t to you.”

Despite the awkward aftermath, the former spouses are maintaining a civil relationship when it comes to co-parenting their two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. "They are cordial and only communicate about the kids," the source revealed.

