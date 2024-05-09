IVE’s Jang Wonyoung's personal safety endangered by malicious online post; Know agency's lethal step

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung has recently become the prey to an online threat that has endangered her personal safety. The malicious post, made by an anonymous person became the topic of discussion among K-pop fans. To protect their artists, IVE’s agency Starship Entertainment has resorted to strict legal actions, with the goal of revealing the individual behind the threats.

IVE's Jang Wonyoung's agency faces personal safety threats from anonymous online post

On May 9, Starship Entertainment took to their X (previously Twitter) and issued an official statement detailing their swift actions against a malicious post attacking Wonyoung.

Though there’s not much known about this particular post, it has been unveiled that it was shared on an online community and the content massively endangers the K-pop idol’s personal safety. IVE’s agency is currently investigating the matter with the goal of revealing the individual’s identity.

In the statement they penned, “We have reported the post to the National Police Agency. It has the time and date of the crime, hence police have already begun their investigation based on the information available.”

They further stated, “We have requested for speedy investigation and we plan on taking strict legal action once the identity is revealed.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Starship Entertainment strengthens security measures amid personal safety threats against Jang Wonyoung

In addition, Starship Entertainment also increased security measures for their artists including Jang Wonyoung. They have strengthened professional staff who will re-examine the K-pop idols’ movements including their accommodations, office, events, and more.

Furthermore, the agency also vowed to keep monitoring their artist’s safety in the future as well and take lethal steps against any defamation. Netizens are praising Starship for their swift action against this malicious behavior.

However, this incident once again sheds light on the ongoing issue of many other idols facing the same threats. From voice phishing calls and defamation to online attacks, the number of K-pop artists facing these is only increasing day by day.

While most of the agencies take strict actions against the same, there seems to be no stopping sasaengs (anti-fans or fans who invade idols’ privacy to extreme lengths).

More about Wonyoung's latest activities

Meanwhile, Wonyoung was recently featured in IVE’s 2nd EP SWITCH, channeling diverse charm and sweet timbre. The album has a total of six songs including HEYA and Accendio serving as title tracks, Blue Heart, Ice Queen, WOW, and Reset.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s DK encounters voice phishing call during live stream; sasaeng uses Seungkwan’s caller ID