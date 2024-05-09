Rajkummar Rao bought Rs 44 cr palatial house from Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Janhvi Kapoor after Shah Rukh Khan gave him THIS advice

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Srikanth, a biopic centered on visually-challenged entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla. The actor, a self-proclaimed fan of Shah Rukh Khan, has often shared his admiration for the superstar. Recently, he disclosed that SRK advised him to invest in a home beyond his current means to motivate himself to work even harder.

For those unfamiliar, Rajkummar Rao recently purchased a luxurious property in Mumbai from Janhvi Kapoor for a sum of Rs 44 crore. Janhvi had initially bought the property in December 2020 for Rs 39 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan advised Rajkummar Rao to buy luxurious home

In an interview with Mashable India, the actor portraying Srikanth revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's advice inspired him to invest in a luxurious home beyond his means. He said, "Shah Rukh sir had taught me one thing 'Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you'll work harder because you'd want to earn it).' I found this very fascinating."

Rajkummar Rao also expressed that owning a house in the city had been a dream of his. He shared that he and his wife, Patralekhaa, put their hearts into creating this home with love.

As per Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao's new home covers an area of 3456 square feet. The actor obtained this high-end property, formerly belonging to his co-star Janhvi Kapoor from Mr and Mrs Mahi, who bought it in 2020. Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa completed the property transaction in 2022, paying Rs 44 crore for it.

At a previous event, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that he found himself financially drained after purchasing Mannat. He mentioned hiring an interior designer, only to later realize that he couldn't afford the expenses.

Rajkummar Rao on work front

On the professional front, apart from Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao is set to appear in Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also star in Stree 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor, as well as Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Tripti Dimri.

