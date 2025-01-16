Fans think BTS’ SUGA visits Bangtan Cafe regularly to read comforting messages from ARMY

BTS’ SUGA is currently enlisted in the South Korean military. Following his involvement in the DUI case, the K-pop star rarely updates fans. However, it has been speculated that the rapper has visited the Bnagtan Cafe a few times to read messages from fans.

On January 16, 2024, fans noticed that BTS’ SUGA had visited the Bangtan Cafe several times after checking his profile. The artist’s well-wishers are glad to hear some news about him, although it is not directly from him. It is possible that SUGA visited the online portal to read messages from fans and to take comfort during this time. Fans have also started to post positive messages on the platform so that he can read it and realize how much fans adore him.

Earlier, SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him. Furthermore, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better.

However, things escalated when SUGA started to receive immense criticism online and hate comments started to surge. Moreover, some of the anti-fans also organized campaigns and sent condolence wreaths outside the HYBE building.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D. Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album.

