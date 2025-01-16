'Loving my Seokjinie': BTS' Jin's bestie, B1A4's Sandeul, shares heartwarming message of support after a surprise on RUN JIN

BTS' Jin's solo variety show, RUN JIN, has released its 17th episode, and yet again it is filled with playful shenanigans but he is not alone. This time, the K-pop star is joined by B1A4's Sandeul, where they attempt a new challenge. However, Sandeul has left a heartwarming comment in the video, thanking fans for all the love and appreciation.

On January 16, 2024, B1A4's Sandeul left a comment under RUN JIN’s 17th episode saying, “Hello, this is B1A4’s Sandeul!! I wish you all the best in 2025!! Thank you for always loving Seokjinnie.” The longstanding friendship between Jin and Sanduel is known by not just hardcore fans of the group but also non-fans. Their interactions are always fun and playful and they make fun of each other, showing their beautiful bond.

In episode 17 of RUN JIN, Sandeul appears in the episode with Jin attempting the SKY RUN challenge, which involves climbing a total of 2,917 stairs from the first to the 123rd floor of the tower. Between the stairs, there are multiple challenges that give them the privilege of using the elevator. However, they finally complete the challenge and receive multiple gifts that make the climb worthwhile.

Jin recently released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Notably, Heart on the Window is a collaborative track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Showcasing his artistic flair, Jin also designed the album cover for Happy himself, adding a personal touch to the project.

