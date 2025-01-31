February Korean Netflix schedule: Song Joong Ki's Bogotá to Melo Movie; 5 exciting K-drama and K-movie releases

From Song Joong Ki’s Bogotá: City Of The Lost to Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s Melo Movie and many more interesting Korean series, movies, and reality shows will be premiering on Netflix in February of this year. Korean entertainment fans can look forward to the release of shows of varied genre content soon. Know about them and their premiere dates.

Missing: The Other Side (season 1)

Genre: Mystery, fantasy, thriller

Cast: Ko Soo Huh, Joon Ho, An So Hee

Director: Min Yeon Hong

Writer: Ban Ki Ri, Jung So Young

Number of episodes: 14

Date of release: February 1, 2025

A cunning con artist finds himself unexpectedly stranded in a mysterious village inhabited by spirits. With the aid of his companions, he sets out to unravel the dark secrets surrounding the unexplained disappearances of the ghostly villagers.

Bogotá: City Of The Lost

Genre: Crime, thriller

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, Kwon Hae Pyo, Jo Hyun Chul

Director: Kim Sung Jae

Writer: Hwang Sung Goo, Kim Sung Jae

Number of episodes: -

Date of release: February 4, 2025

It follows the story of a young Korean man who moves to Bogotá after losing everything during the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. While he achieves success through the Colombian black market, risking everything for a shot at survival and success.

Single’s Inferno season 4 (Ep 9-12)

Genre: Reality show, Dating

Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Dex, KYUHUN, HANHAE

Director: Kim Jae Won, Kim Na Hyun

Writer: -

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: February 4, 2025

It is a dating show of young adults from varied backgrounds. They perform various tasks and pick their ideal one to escape the island with and go to a luxurious hotel called Paradise.

Partners For Justice (season 2, ep 17-32)

Genre: Crime, medical drama

Cast: Jung Jae Young, Jung Yu Mi

Director: No Do Cheol

Writer: Min Ji Eun, Won Young Sil

Number of episodes: 32

Date of release: February 5, 2025

A forensic doctor joins forces with a rookie prosecutor to crack a series of murder cases. Despite their initial dislike towards each other, they put aside their differences and form a formidable partnership.

Melo Movie

Genre: Romantic comedy

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee

Director: On Choong Hwan

Writer: Lee Na Eun

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: February 14, 2025

When a budding filmmaker and a discerning critic cross paths, romance blossoms. As they navigate life's challenges together, they discover a deep connection, weaving a poignant narrative of unlikely companionship and love.