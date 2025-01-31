February Korean Netflix schedule: Song Joong Ki's Bogotá to Melo Movie; 5 exciting K-drama and K-movie releases
Bogotá, Melo Movie, Single’s Inferno season 4, many more exciting K-dramas, and other series are set to release this February. Take a look.
From Song Joong Ki’s Bogotá: City Of The Lost to Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s Melo Movie and many more interesting Korean series, movies, and reality shows will be premiering on Netflix in February of this year. Korean entertainment fans can look forward to the release of shows of varied genre content soon. Know about them and their premiere dates.
Missing: The Other Side (season 1)
- Genre: Mystery, fantasy, thriller
- Cast: Ko Soo Huh, Joon Ho, An So Hee
- Director: Min Yeon Hong
- Writer: Ban Ki Ri, Jung So Young
- Number of episodes: 14
- Date of release: February 1, 2025
A cunning con artist finds himself unexpectedly stranded in a mysterious village inhabited by spirits. With the aid of his companions, he sets out to unravel the dark secrets surrounding the unexplained disappearances of the ghostly villagers.
Bogotá: City Of The Lost
- Genre: Crime, thriller
- Cast: Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, Kwon Hae Pyo, Jo Hyun Chul
- Director: Kim Sung Jae
- Writer: Hwang Sung Goo, Kim Sung Jae
- Number of episodes: -
- Date of release: February 4, 2025
It follows the story of a young Korean man who moves to Bogotá after losing everything during the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. While he achieves success through the Colombian black market, risking everything for a shot at survival and success.
Single’s Inferno season 4 (Ep 9-12)
- Genre: Reality show, Dating
- Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Dex, KYUHUN, HANHAE
- Director: Kim Jae Won, Kim Na Hyun
- Writer: -
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: February 4, 2025
It is a dating show of young adults from varied backgrounds. They perform various tasks and pick their ideal one to escape the island with and go to a luxurious hotel called Paradise.
Partners For Justice (season 2, ep 17-32)
- Genre: Crime, medical drama
- Cast: Jung Jae Young, Jung Yu Mi
- Director: No Do Cheol
- Writer: Min Ji Eun, Won Young Sil
- Number of episodes: 32
- Date of release: February 5, 2025
A forensic doctor joins forces with a rookie prosecutor to crack a series of murder cases. Despite their initial dislike towards each other, they put aside their differences and form a formidable partnership.
Melo Movie
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee
- Director: On Choong Hwan
- Writer: Lee Na Eun
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: February 14, 2025
When a budding filmmaker and a discerning critic cross paths, romance blossoms. As they navigate life's challenges together, they discover a deep connection, weaving a poignant narrative of unlikely companionship and love.
