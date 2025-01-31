Melo Movie teaser, poster: Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young preview exciting second chance at love story; Watch

Melo Movie is an upcoming K-drama series starring Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young in the leading roles. Ahead of the show’s much-anticipated premiere, a new teaser has been released highlighting the relationship dynamic between the characters. The plot of the show follows two individuals who develop a special relationship despite the hardships they face in life.

On January 31, 2025, the production team of Melo Movie has released a new teaser featuring the leading cast, Choi Woo Shik as Ko Gyeom and Park Bo Young as Kim Mu Bee. The trailer opens with glimpses of two intertwined love stories, it first introduces Ko Gyeom and Kim Mu Bee, whose relationship starts to blossom only for Ko Gyeom to disappear suddenly.

Left torn between worry and anger, Kim Mu Bee moves on until five years later, when she reunites with Ko Gyeom as a film critic and a director. To complicate matters, Ko Gyeom moves into the house across from Kim Mu Bee, sparking an unavoidable reunion.

Meanwhile, Ko Gyeom’s close friend Hong Si Jun has his own past with Son Ju A, a former lover who supported him for seven years despite his struggles as a musician. Now, she returns with a screenplay based on their story, asking him to compose its music, forcing him to face lingering emotions and unfinished business.

Advertisement

Moreover, a new poster has also been released, capturing Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, and Jeon So Nee enjoying a carefree and romantic summer night. The four light up the scene with bright smiles as they watch something together at an outdoor screening in the front yard.

The plot of Melo Movie revolves around thirty-somethings navigating the uncertainties of love, dreams, and personal struggles. The romantic drama delves into the lives of individuals who, despite their traumas and insecurities, find solace and inspiration in each other, embarking on a journey of healing and self-discovery.

Penned by Lee Na Eun, the scriptwriter behind Our Beloved Summer, and directed by Oh Choong Hwan of Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, Start-Up, and Hotel Del Luna, this series is set to premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025.