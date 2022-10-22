One of the best things about today's generation is that they are vocal about mental health, want to learn about it, and want to spread awareness about it. Now, this is a super important and sensitive subject considering how severe the impacts of ill mental health can be, especially if you are working in the entertainment industry and have to fit certain criteria every time you are in front of the camera.

With their polished makeup, constant media attention, glitzy outfits, extreme diets, well-curated social media feeds, pressure to perform, and millions of adoring fans - it becomes difficult to see our favored K-pop celebs as one of us, regular humans. More often than not, we viewers idolize our on-screen K-pop stars and look up to them. And the topics of mental health, personal struggles, and illnesses are not something that is often discussed in the K-pop industry. So, their opening up about their mental health struggles is equally brave and an eye-opener for all their followers. Not only do our favorite K-pop idols reveal the harsh reality of being in front of the camera 24*7, but they also tell the world that no one battling depression, anxiety, or any other form of mental illness is alone! We are there to support you, we believe in you, and most importantly, we care about you - there is no shame in seeking help or talking about your mental health struggles. On the contrary, our K-pop idols encourage us to open up about our mental health battles just like they do - be it in the form of their songs or in their candid interviews. So, today we will talk about some of your beloved K-pop idols who spoke about their mental health, the impact, and how they dealt with it. Once again, please remember that you are not alone (hugs). (Trigger Warning - This article contains references to mental illness, mental health struggles, eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and suicide.) 23 beloved K-pop idols who spoke about their mental health SUGA (BTS)

One of the strongest voices within the Korean music industry backing mental health is the 29-year-old rapper SUGA. He has frequently spoken up about his battles with depression, social anxiety, and OCD while offering condolence to his fans worldwide who feel alone in their mental battles. The BTS member opened up about his mental struggles back in 2016 when he released Agust D, his first mixtape. In that mixtape, he built an alter-ego who resisted all societal expectations but had a vulnerability that allowed him to rift the topic of mental health. In Agust D, SUGA raps, "On the other side of the famous idol rapper Stands my weak self, it’s a bit dangerous Depression, OCD They keep coming back again from time to time." Once again, in May 2021, in an interview with Rolling Stone, SUGA explained his mental health as cold weather wherein negative emotions come and go. He added that people must be encouraged to share their mental health struggles, rather than silently suffering and keeping it to themselves. This BTS member has often used music and songs like The Last to look introspectively and address the depression and anxiety that he faces. He has also openly spoken about mental health disorders during many interviews. In one such interview, Suga stated, "loneliness and anxiety stay forever. How you choose to make peace with them needs a lifetime of contemplation." RM (BTS)

BTS members have never shied away from openly speaking about rough and sensitive issues that the youths of today face. So, when RM fans questioned him about his well-being - when he hosted a live broadcast to celebrate his 27th birthday on 12 September - he replied, "every day is a fight to not lose to depression and not giving up." We, as his fans and followers, are pleased to see that he spoke about his mental well-being and is making time for activities, like cleaning his room, exercising, and watering plants, that support his physical as well as mental health. Bae Suzy (Miss A)

Bae Suzy has been in the public eye ever since the debut of Miss A in 2010. She was merely 15 years old when she was thrust into fame. While being an actor and K-pop idol got her stardom, she was beyond stressed and battled depression during the initial years of her career. Juggling between Miss A's promotions and her acting projects, Suzy was pushed to the brink and even burst into tears in front of her close friend. She spoke about her mental health struggles during a talk show, Healing Camp, on SBS. She even blatantly called out to people who forgot that she was merely a child. The former member of Miss A appears to be doing considerably better and also released an English number, Cape, which is the perspective of being someone's aid as they steer through their mental health issues. Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel, the former member of Wanna One, has always been honest about his battles with mental illness. Not only has he been vocal about it, but he even based an entire album, Yellow, around this subject. This album included songs like Paranoia and Antidote and was released in April 2021. The songs were a reference to the three-month-long break that he took in November 2019 to focus on his mental well-being after dealing with anxiety, depression, and panic disorders. Fortunately, this much-needed break seemed to help him with how he felt about himself and the industry (in general), and he definitely returned feeling much stronger and better! In an interview with NME, Kang Daniel stated, "I don’t think I have changed, but I feel like there has been a change. I still read bad comments, but because I was able to overcome them once, I can just deal with them now. There is a certain way to do that, and I trust myself and the people around me to help me. There are good days and bad days, but there is always a reason to live. There are good things about life, and that is what I look for now." Jeongyeon (Twice)

JYP Entertainment announced in August 2021 that Twice's Jeongyeon would take her second break owing to psychological anxiety and panic disorder. The company further added that while she did perform at the 30th Seoul Music Awards (at the end of January) with her entire group, both parties have mutually decided to prioritize her mental health. Jeongyeon also took to Bubble, a messaging app, to assure her fans and followers that she would return feeling better and healthier. Jae (Day6)

Jae, Day6's member, had a near-death experience in 2020 when he suffered a panic attack while driving. He thought he could live through his anxiety and sweep things under the rug. That was until things reached a critical point. Since then, Jae has taken actions, such as medication, to help with his mental condition. Plus, he is also actively raising awareness about mental health illness and toxic positivity. S.Coups (SEVENTEEN)

Undoubtedly, K-pop idols are stressed owing to the high expectations of their viewers and fans. However, nobody compares when it comes to the leaders of the respective bands and groups. The leader of the band, SEVENTEEN, S.Coups is one such example. He had to take a pause from band activities when the symptoms of his anxiety did not allow him to participate in the world tour of Ode To You. He, too, did not shy away from speaking about it. In a behind-the-scenes series, titled Hit The Road, S.Coups spoke about his emotions, saying that he tried to ride out but ultimately decided to take a break. He further stated that although performing brought him happiness, he did not want things to change due to his mental health issues. Lee Ji-Eun, a-k-a IU

IU is undoubtedly one of the cutest and most well-known female K-pop idols. She was only a teenager when she debuted as a K-pop soloist (without having other people or members to lean on as in bands). However, not only did she eventually find her footing in the Korean industry, she went on to become one of the most immensely successful artists. What fans may not is that this popular Palette singer suffered from Bulimia Nervosa, a potentially life-threatening and harmful eating disorder, in the earlier days of her career. This also unconsciously manifested as anxiety about her weight. Moreover, she even had to follow an extreme diet (dubbed the IU diet) to lose weight (as per Korean beauty standards) for an acting project. Although despite everything, she did not back down and spoke about her experiences in 2014 at SBS' Healing Camp. She stated that she sought help for her anxiety issue and Bulimia. Furthermore, IU also highlighted the fact of how much stress is faced by all the K-pop idols, emotionally referring to the loss of one of her dear friends as they took their own life. In 2018, during her speech at the Golden Disc Awards, she urged her fellow artists to prioritize themselves and openly and honestly express their emotions - before comforting their fans (as the old adage goes, "help yourselves so that you can help others.") Jonghyun (SHINee)

Though it seems almost impossible to bring up his name without referring to his death (he took his own life after struggling with depression) in 2017, SHINee's vocalist Kim Jonghyun was one of the very first K-pop idols and the loudest voices to speak up about mental health. Jonghyun used his fame and Korean platform to shed light on significant issues and taboos surrounding mental health. He literally had done it all - from openly handling queries about mental health on Blue Night, his radio show, to supporting a trans fan who bravely opened up about their struggles. Moreover, this K-pop idol even spoke up about his own depression in the songs, Let Me Out (which he himself penned down) and A Gloomy Clock by IU (featuring Jonghyun). Kim Hyun-ah, a-k-a HyunA

In 2016, HyunA was hospitalized and diagnosed with panic disorders and depression. It took a year for Kim, the former 4Minute band member, to come to terms with her mental condition. Kim Hyun-ah, a-k-a HyunA, revealed in a letter that she had actually wanted to keep her mental health illness a secret, but she could not hide it further. She even wrote, “I am bravely going to keep trying to be well, but I think people can not be perfect. I think it is not too late. I am going to love myself and take care of myself. I am going to be courageous and honest like I am now.” Hani (EXID)

It has been quite a while since Hani has been speaking up about her interest in becoming a psychotherapist post her career as a K-pop idol. Having dealt with her own mental health struggles during her career, Hani expressed her wish to work specifically with K-Pop idols as she knows how tough their lives can be. Kwon Mina (AOA)

In 2020, there were rumors that the former AOA member Kwon Mina was bullied by Jimin, their band’s leader, while other members stayed silent. In July 2021, one year after these allegations surfaced, it was reported that she had attempted to take her own life. After regaining consciousness, Mina announced her plans to take serious legal action against the bullying rumors spread by netizens. In September 2021, Dispatch, the Korean news outlet, released messages between the AOA band members, including Jimin and Kwon, in which they had discussed the bullying issue. Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Following the death of her close friends Jonghyun and Sulli, several of her fans were concerned about her mental health condition. Back in June 2019, during an Instagram question-and-answer session, Taeyeon got candid when someone rudely asked her if she had bipolar disorder and ended it with a "tsk tsk." She revealed that she was suffering from depression and was taking medicine and working hard to get better. She also stated that she seems most vulnerable and at her worst after she is done with her touring and concerts and is left feeling alone without being surrounded by many people. Further, she commented, "whether it is bipolar disorder or depression, do not just "tsk tsk" people and look at them negatively. They are all patients who are sick and in pain." Her response was hugely appreciated and appropriately critical. However, since then she has not spoken much about her mental health condition. Jay B (Got7)

In March 2021, in an interview with ARENA Magazine, the former Got7 member Jay B announced that he had been diagnosed with clinical depression which actually came to him as a surprise. He stated, "I thought I was just mentally weaker than other people." In May 2021, in an interview with Allure, he once again spoke candidly about his anxiety and depression. He further shared, "for more than 3-4 years, I have felt extreme pressure and burden as an artist, but instead of taking medication, I often hid those feelings away.” Thankfully, Jay B started taking therapy and medication after his diagnosis. he even shared that he is getting better after getting the proper help. After his experience, he has frequently encouraged his fans and followers to confidently talk about these kinds of problems and to seek professional help, if needed, for their own mental well-being. He also acknowledged the fact that there is no shame in prioritizing yourself and taking care of your mental health. Renjun (NCT)

NCT's Renjun is one of the most outspoken members, especially when it comes to talking about mental health illnesses and disorders. Although he has never been specific about what he is battling, Renjun has often talked about how he has had a hard time and learned art therapy from a teacher, which proved to be incredibly beneficial for him. He took to Twitter to express himself and stated, "There was a point where I really had a hard time, but I met a good teacher. I draw, it's called art therapy, it's healing your mind through drawing, and I met a teacher who helps people who have hard times, they became a great help in my life. What is hard is that I am an adult encountering society and looking for a way to handle it, but since I'm young and inexperienced. It's as if I put my hand here, and it hurts like hell, but (there is no) way. So when I was like that, the teacher guided me well, and I became the person that I am today with the thoughts I have right now." Wendy (Red Velvet)

In an episode of Mysterious Record Shop, Red Velvet's Wendy spoke up about obtaining psychological help for the mental difficulties that she had been facing. She stated, "When we are promoting, we do not have a break. I don’t think I should express my hardships. I did not know it myself because I was hiding all these things.” Furthermore, Wendy said, "I was more apprehensive about others and did not focus and prioritize my own needs. However, I finally plucked the courage to go for counseling with a psychologist because I was biting my tail and biting my tail”. Han (Stray Kids)

Stray Kids' member Han is not the only band member to have discussed having trouble with his mental health. He has also spoken about having social anxiety in certain situations. In December 2019, JYP Entertainment had also announced that Han would be taking a break from some fan signs due to intermittent psychological anxiety. Moreover, he also used to breaks during some of the promotional events of the band owing to his anxiety. Thankfully, his fans quickly sent their support and showered him with their love at the time. Also, he revealed that his anxiety disorder seems to be more stable nowadays. f(x) Sulli

Sulli was a highly popular former member of the South Korean pop girl group f(x). Sully was outspoken by nature with overtly sexual tones and was often caught in disfavor amongst many Koreans. She was even cyberbullied for her persona, with many followers leaving numerous negative comments on her social media. She had struggled with social phobia, panic disorder, and depression before she died on October 2019. Goo Hara (Kara)

Kara's Goo Hara and Sulli were very close friends, and only a month after her death, news broke about Goo’s death. Goo Hara, a former member of the girl group Kara, suffered grave bouts of cyberbullying and online criticism because of her sex video scandal with Choi Jong-bum. Goo Hara's former boyfriend, Choi, was a hairdresser and had assaulted her, threatening to release a sex video of the two. Though Choi was ultimately put into jail, things went much worse for Goo Hara as she was brutally trolled and harassed on social media. Goo Hara had released a musical single, and only a week later came the news of her shocking death, which took her fans by utmost surprise. Leeteuk (Super Junior)

Leeteuk, a member of the K-pop band Super Junior, is well-known for his outspoken persona and variety of capabilities. Leeteuk has often spoken that he is battling depression. Not only did he reveal his struggle with mental illness, he even expressed his painful family background. He revealed how his father murdered his frail grandparents and took his own life, leaving him with a debt of five billion dollars ($5,835) that he had to work off. Kim Heechul (Super Junior)

Heechul is yet another member of the K-pop group Super Junior who is vastly known for his outspoken and hilarious persona on South Korean variety shows, including Knowing Bros (2015 - present). However, behind all those laughs is a person struggling with depression. Heechul was a close friend of Jonghyun and Sulli. After the death of Kara's Goo Hara, he privatized his Instagram account to deal with the loss. As per the reports, he also shut himself down for about three months when Hankyung, a former Super Junior member, left the group. Cha In-ha

Cha In-ha, aged 27, was a young newbie K-pop actor who passed in December 2019. He made his debut in 2017 with Temperature of Love, a Korean TV drama. He was starring in Love with Flaws at the time of his death. As his death followed the deaths of two other K-pop idols - Goo Hara and Sulli - many fans and followers started raising apprehensions about copycat suicides. A slightly bizarre fact is that neither did he leave a will or a message nor did his family request an autopsy. It was assumed that he took his own life after struggling with mental health issues. Yeonwoo (Momoland)

Yeonwoo had previously taken a break from the promotions of the girl group Momoland. This gap even resulted in sparking rumors that she was leaving the group. However, the agency waved away all such rumors and claimed that Yeonwoo was getting treatment for her mental condition of panic disorder. Ultimately, she started to feel better, left her girl group, and started her solo career as a K-pop actress. Conclusion