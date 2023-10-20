TWICE completes 8 years: From Someone like Me to Love Foolish; here are top 8 B-side tracks by girl group

With their amazing music and captivating live performances, TWICE is an incredible K-Pop girl group that has won over millions of fans. The group, which consists of nine gifted members (Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu), was formed in July 2015 by JYP Entertainment via the reality TV series Sixteen. With every comeback, TWICE's discography leaves a lasting impression, and their albums are consistently excellent winning over their fans ONCEs.

Throughout their vast discography, TWICE features a number of B-Side songs that, because of their outstanding quality, fans wish were the album's title tracks. These songs are also frequently very special to ONCEs, the band's devoted fan base. Let's take a closer look at some of the best and most underrated B-side tracks by TWICE on the occasion of their eighth anniversary.

Love Foolish

Momo, the lead dancer for TWICE and the rapper on this song co-wrote Love Foolish with singer-songwriter Shim Eunji. This electro-pop gem is a standout B-side in TWICE's discography, with dark synths, a powerful bass, and seductive spoken-word sections. It shows that TWICE is capable of much more than just upbeat hooks and is a change from their trademark sweet sound.

As a matter of fact, Love Foolish received so much praise from fans that MTV named it the best K-pop B-side of 2019. It demonstrates TWICE's adaptability and capacity to pursue different musical avenues.

Someone Like Me

The song Someone Like Me by TWICE is the last one on their fourth mini-album, Signal. The song explores the theme of wanting to show someone you love them but feeling that words and numbers can't fully convey how you really feel. The song's lyrics express a desire to be recognized and appreciated for one's special qualities, even though it may be difficult to communicate those qualities in a traditional way.

The chorus in particular emphasizes the idea that, despite being a unique person who is difficult to find or understand, the singer still has hope for acceptance and love for who they really are. The complexity of human emotions and the need for real connection and appreciation are explored in Someone Like Me.

Like a Fool

The sixth and last song on TWICE's first mini-album, The Story Begins, is titled Like a Fool. The topic of unrequited love and the difficulties in expressing one's emotions are explored in the song. The song's lyrics portray a person who is deeply in love with someone, but the feelings are not shared. When it comes to confessing their love, this person struggles with hesitancy and anxiety because they worry about being rejected and then regretting it.

Advertisement

They can't help but hold onto these unrequited feelings even though they feel foolish for doing so because their love is sincere. The group gets to show off their vocal abilities in Like a Fool, with Jeongyeon receiving particular recognition for her performance. A brief rap segment there enhances the song perfectly.

One In A Million

The song One in a Million is the last one on TWICE's third mini-album, Twicecoaster: Lane 1. This song can be comforting when one is feeling low because it has a meaningful message along with a lovely and upbeat melody. The idea that every individual is special and unique in their own way is central to the song's concept. The message of the lyrics is to encourage the listener to believe in their own worth even in the face of annoyance or sadness.

GO HARD

The eighth song on TWICE's second full album, Eyes Wide Open, is GO HARD. It provides an insight into the goals that keep each TWICE member's confidence high. The song functions as an inspiring anthem with a focus on determination and self-assurance. The lyrics of the song urge the listener to keep going forward until they reach their planned success by expressing a strong resolve to overcome setbacks and criticism.

LaLaLa

The third song on their sixth extended play (EP), Yes Or Yes, is titled LaLaLa. Written by Jeongyeon, this song is frequently referred to as a classic love ballad with an upbeat message. LaLaLa expresses the idea of putting worries aside and living in the present moment to the fullest. Through the straightforward and universal expressions of dance and music, the lyrics highlight the significance of embracing joy and celebrating life.

UP NO MORE

UP NO MORE is a part of TWICE’s second full album Eyes Wide Open. Being a third track on the album this B-side is written by member Jihyo. She through the song wants to convey a sense of comfort to those who suffer from insomnia and have trouble falling asleep. Even though the song features a cheerful and retro-inspired beat, it still conveys a heavy and emotional feeling through its lyrics. The song feels like a warm cuddle lulling you back to sleep.

Advertisement

21:29

Part of the EP Feel Special, this is the sixth track of the album. It holds a deep meaning for both TWICE and ONCEs. A song dedicated specifically to their fans this song was written in response to all the letters the girls had received. They wanted to convey their gratitude to their fans even when they were miles away from them. When you listen to this song, it feels like you are getting wrapped around in a warm hug from Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu themselves.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE sells out additional show dates in Mexico City for ongoing Ready To Be world tour