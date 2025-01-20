Friendly Rivalry poster: Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won and more navigate friendship and rivalry in competitive high school

Friendly Rivalry is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, a new poster has been released from the show, showcasing a glimpse into her character. The plot of the story follows two school students entangled in a complicated relationship that results in dangerous consequences.

On January 20, 2025, a new poster for Friendly Rivalry has been released featuring the main cast. In the image, Yoo Jae Yi, Woo Seul Gi, Joo Ye Ri, and Choi Kyung stand in the hallway outside the classroom 3-2, all dressed in school uniforms, their piercing gazes exuding seriousness and sparking intrigue about their dynamics. Despite wearing identical uniforms, each character’s distinct style adds to their individual charm.

Yoo Jae Yi stands out with confidence and a luxurious hairpin accentuating her look. Woo Seul Gi’s red-stained shirt peeking out from her jacket adds a layer of intrigue. Joo Ye Ri commands attention with her glamorous hairstyle and model-like presence, while Choi Kyung’s sharp bob and cynical expression reveal her bold personality. Together, their unique traits deepen curiosity about the stories to come at Chaehwa Girls’ High School.

The poster’s caption, “The story of those who never learned how to lose,” further teases the relentless and high-stakes competition that awaits in the drama.

Based on the webtoon Friendly Competition by Song Chae Yoon, the plot of the show follows Woo Seul Gi, a transfer student who finds herself caught in the web of her classmates' hidden ambitions. Her journey takes a darker turn as she uncovers the truth behind the mysterious death of her father, a former college entrance exam question setter, unraveling secrets that could change everything.

The show is directed and written by Kim Tae Hee. It is set to be released on February 10, 2025. Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri are the leading cast. The supporting lineup includes Choi Young Jae, Kim Tae Hoon, and more. Are you excited for the upcoming show?

