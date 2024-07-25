From Byeon Woo Seok to Uhm Tae Goo and Wi Ha Joon: Here's how 2024 is the year of the romance underdogs

2024 has been a phenomenal year for romance fans, with some of the most heartwarming K-dramas hitting the screen. Not just unique stories but these shows have introduced the audience to a few actors who have proved to dominate the genre. Byeon Woo Seok, Uhm Tae Goo, and Woo Ha Joon have starred as the main leads in romance shows for the first time and wooed the fans easily with their natural aura.

Let’s take a look at how the three actors captivated audiences and cemented their status as the new kings of romance.

Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok made waves with his character Ryu Seon Jae in the popular K-drama Lovely Runner. Although his role was of a famous singer, he displayed immense sensitivity, which consistently made him an endearing character on screen. His unrequited love for Im Sol played into the hearts of the audience, making him relatable in most ways. Moreover, his charming personality and good looks also played a huge role in making him memorable.

Adapted from the webtoon The Best of Tomorrow, the story revolves around Im Sol, played by Kim Hye Yoon, who finds herself transported 15 years into the past to save her favorite celebrity, Ryu Seon-jae. Byeon Woo Seok's character is a promising swimmer turned top star, who, despite his perfect visuals and charm, harbors deep sadness and untold stories.



However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Uhm Tae Goo

You might have seen Uhm Tae Goo playing the action hero or the deeply traumatized lead in many movies but it would be the first time he took the role of a hopeless romantic. The actor has stepped into the romantic spotlight with his role in My Sweet Mobster, where he plays a reformed gangster turned responsible citizen.

The actor’s portrayal of a complex character who transitions from a life of crime to one of redemption has struck a chord with viewers. Moreover, undying love for the female lead where he ends up doing the goofiest things makes him a delight to watch.

The plot of My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster, who takes a path of redemption from the family’s generational criminal past. His main motive is to dismantle criminal organizations and offer a new start to past convicts.

On the other hand, Go Eun Ha is a children’s creator who does not find herself gaining much success on her career path. However, both Seo Ji Wan and Go Eun Ha cross paths and find themselves getting drawn to each other in mysterious ways.

Wi Ha Joon

You might have seen Wi Ha Joon in numerous movies and shows as the action hero in Squid Games or a psychopathic murderer in the movie Midnight, but never as the romantic lead. With the new K-drama, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, the actor showed the softer and desperately in love side of himself, that certainly had fans swooning. This series highlights his versatility as an actor, depicting a tender and heartfelt love story that diverges from his previous, more rugged characters.

The plot of the series follows a man who leaves his high-paying job to return to his academy as an instructor, where he falls in love with the academy teacher, who was his first crush. Wi Ha Jun portrays the role of Lee Joon Ho, who takes up the job of an instructor in the academy where he used to study.

His fixation on his former teacher is the main motivation behind the decision. On the other hand, Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of Seo Hye Jin, who teaches the Korean language at the academy.