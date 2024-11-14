From Good Bad Mother to Twinkling Watermelon: 7 heartwarming K-dramas to watch on Children’s day

Whether you are young or just young at heart, let’s explore some of the shows that capture the warmth, humor, and sometimes bittersweet moments of family life. From emotional reunions to the joy of childhood friendships, here are some of the best K-dramas to dive into this Children’s Day!

1. Good Bad Mother

Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Runtime: 60–70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

This heartfelt drama follows Young Soon, a single mother who raises her son, Kang Ho, with tough love, hoping to give him a bright future. However, a tragic accident resets Kang Ho’s life and brings him back to his childhood, making Young Soon care for him once again. Good Bad Mother beautifully explores the bond between a mother and son, showing how love and resilience can heal wounds and bring families closer.

2. Hi Bye, Mama!

Cast: Kim Tae Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, Go Bo Gyeol, Seo Woo Jin

Director: Yoo Je Won

Runtime: 70–85 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

A perfect choice for those who love a good tear-jerker, Hi Bye, Mama! tells the story of Cha Yu Ri, a mother who gets a second chance to reunite with her daughter after passing away in a tragic accident. Given a limited time to complete her unfinished business, she witnesses her family’s life without her, rediscovering the deep love that ties them together. This K-drama is a powerful story of family, love, and acceptance that will pull at your heartstrings.



3. Twinkling Watermelon

Cast: Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo

Director: Son Jong Hyun

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

A unique blend of fantasy and music, Twinkling Watermelon follows Eun Gyeol, a young musician who stumbles into a mysterious music store and ends up in the past. There, he forms a band with teenagers from another era, all while connecting with his younger father. This time-traveling tale combines family secrets, friendship, and the transformative power of music, offering a nostalgic and uplifting experience for viewers.

4. Father is Strange

Cast: Kim Young Chul, Kim Hae Sook, Lee Joon, Jung So Min, Lee Yu Ri

Director: Lee Jae Sang

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

This warm and witty family drama revolves around the Byun family, whose lives take an unexpected turn when a young man claiming to be the family’s long-lost son shows up at their door. With a large ensemble cast and a mix of romance, humor, and everyday family challenges, Father is Strange is a feel-good drama that captures the joy, chaos, and love that comes with being part of a close-knit family.

5. Reply 1988

Cast: Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo, Ryu Jun Yeol, Lee Dong Hwi

Director: Shin Won Ho

Runtime: 90–110 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015

One of the most beloved family dramas in K-drama history, Reply 1988 transports viewers back to the late 1980s, where five friends navigate life, love, and family in a cozy Seoul neighborhood. Each character’s journey reflects the beauty of simple, everyday moments and the timeless importance of family and friendship. Its nostalgic setting and authentic storytelling make Reply 1988 a comforting and heartwarming watch, perfect for Children’s Day.

6. 18 Again

Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun

Director: Ha Byung Hoon

Runtime: 60–70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

Based on the American film 17 Again, this K-drama adds its own heartfelt twist. When Hong Dae Young, a middle-aged man going through a tough time, mysteriously finds himself back in his 18-year-old body, he gets a chance to experience life from a fresh perspective. As he reconnects with his teenage children and wife in unexpected ways, 18 Again explores themes of family, second chances, and understanding one another beyond generational gaps.

7. Racket Boys

Cast: Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra, Tang Jun Sang, Son Sang Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook

Director: Jo Young Kwang

Runtime: 60–70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

Centered on a group of young badminton players in a small rural town, Racket Boys captures the spirit of teamwork, friendship, and perseverance. Each episode follows the team’s journey to achieve their dreams while dealing with personal and family struggles. With a mix of humor, heart, and sportsmanship, this uplifting drama reminds viewers of the strength of youthful dreams and the support of family and friends.

The K-dramas mentioned above are perfect for Children’s Day, offering a mix of heartfelt family moments and nostalgic friendships. Enjoy the shows with your loved ones with stories that warm the heart and celebrate family in all its forms.