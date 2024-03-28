From Parasyte: The Grey to Blood Free, Lovely Runner and more: 5 exciting K-dramas to look out for in April 2024

Many interesting K-dramas like The Crown Prince Has Disappeared, Lovely Runner, Blood Free and more are scheduled to premiere next month. From romance to comedy, mystery and more; various genres will be explored in the upcoming series. Fans eagerly await the release of these series as the star casts would be teaming up for the intriguing plots. Here is a list of the 5 most awaited K-dramas which are all geared up to release in April 2024.

5 upcoming K-dramas in April 2024

Parasyte: The Grey

Genre: Horror, action, mystery

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, Lee Jung Hyun

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Writer: Yeon Sang Ho, Ryu Yong Jae

Number of episodes: 6

Date of release: April 5, 2024

Network: Netflix

The science-fiction horror Parasyte: The Grey follows the story of parasites which invade Earth from outer space and take over human bodies to gain power. Koo Kyu Hwan plays a man who goes on a quest to find his missing sister and on his journey has to fight the parasites. The Grey are an anti-parasite group who fight against them and Lee Jung Hyun plays their leader. Jeon So Nee plays a lady who is affected by the parasite but they cohabit the body together.

Lovely Runner

Genre: Romance, comedy, music, fantasy

Cast: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Seung Hyub, Song Geon Gee

Director: Boo Sung Chul, Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeong

Writer: Lee Shi Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: April 8, 2024

Network: tvN

The drama Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

Blood Free

Genre: Thriller, Sci-fi

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Moo Saeng, Park Ji Yeon

Director: Park Chul Hwan

Writer: Lee Soo Yeon

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: April 10, 2024

Network: Disney+

The science fiction thriller Blood Free tells the story of a world where humanity doesn't consume natural meat anymore. BF rises to power; a company that produces meat in labs. The CEO hires an army officer as her bodyguard. The company and the CEO are met with suspicions by both insiders and outsiders.

The Crown Prince Has Disappeared

Genre: Crime, mystery, action

Cast: EXO's Suho, Hong Yeji, Kim Min Kyu, Myung Sebin

Director: Kim Jin Man

Writer: Kim Ji Soo, Park Chul

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: April 13, 2024

Network: MBN

Set during the Joseon era, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The piece is a romance comedy that the actor is no stranger to. If he decides to play the main lead as the crown prince, this would be his first historical drama. This upcoming drama is written by Kim Ji Soo and Paek Chul. The duo also wrote for Bossam: Steal the Fate which became MBN’s highest-viewed drama in 2021. This project is the spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate.

Chief Detective 1958

Genre: Thriller, mystery, drama

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Seo Eun Soo, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo

Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Writer: Kim Young Shin

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: April 19, 2024

Network: MBC

Chief Detective 1958 is the story of a detective, Park Young Han, who is displeased with the cruelty of humanity and takes matters into his own hands with his colleagues. Lee Je Hoon plays the role of a young detective who comes to Seoul with an ambition. He is determined to catch the criminals and will go high and low to get a hold of them. It is a prequel to the original drama Chief Inspector which aired from 1971-1989. The original run became a hit with the masses and garnered over 70 percent of viewership ratings. Choi Bool Am played Chief Inspector Park Young Han in the 1971 series.

