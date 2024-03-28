Blood Free poster: Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo become center of everybody’s bloody schemes

Blood Free is an upcoming thriller K-drama with suspense seeped deep into the storyline. The intriguing plot is made better with the star cast of Moving’s Han Hyo Joo and Kingdom’s Ju Ji Hoon in the lead roles. The series has got fans waiting for the premiere with its interesting and never-seen-before premise. With the wait slowly coming to an end, before its release, the main poster has been revealed.

Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo are everybody’s targets in the upcoming thriller drama Blood Free; see the main poster

Blood Free follows the story of the CEO of BF biotech company which has come to dominate the genetically cultured meat market. Han Hyo Joo plays BF’s CEO Yoon Ja Yoo who finds herself becoming the target of enemies from everywhere. Facing the increasingly deadly challenges she decides to recruit a bodyguard for her, Woo Chae Woon who is played by Ju Ji Hoon.

In the newly unveiled main poster for Blood Free, we see the entire cast and crew as part of a scheming pyramid. This pyramid becomes a symbol of a power graph amongst the various characters of the upcoming scientific thriller and suspense drama. Right now, Han Hyo Joo’s Yoon Ja Yoo is at the top of this power pyramid which her competitors and power-hungry politicians no longer accept. Ju Ji Hoon with his stone-cold resolution takes the front seat as someone who aims to unravel the mystery behind the mysterious death and subsequent incidents.

In the poster we see, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Moo Saeng, Park Ji Yeon, and others in their roles in the main poster raising the tension between each other. The poster augments suspense for the upcoming thriller and the power dynamics between the characters. Further, Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo’s relationship in the show becomes another hot topic as audiences remain eager to see how their partnership will develop.

Know Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo

Ju Ji Hoon is known for his remarkable performance in the K-dramas Kingdom, Jirisan, and Princess Hours among others. The actor will return to romantic dramas after a long time with the upcoming drama Love on a Single Log Bridge.

Han Hyo Joo is a noted South Korean actress who rose to immense fame with her touching role in the K-drama Moving. Her other prominent roles are in dramas Happiness, W: Two World Apart, and movies The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, The Beauty Inside, and more.

