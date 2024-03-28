Lovely Runner teaser: Byeon Woo Seok slowly warms up to Kim Hye Yoon’s protective nature; Watch

Byeon Woo Seok who won hearts with his mindblowing visuals and acting in Strong Girl Nam Soon will be soon seen leading a romantic drama. The actor will play a K-pop idol in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon playing his ultimate fan. Lovely Runner has released a brand new teaser hinting at the chemistry between the leading characters ahead of its release.

Byeon Woo Seok slowly grows affectionate to Kim Hye Yoon beside himself in the new Lovely Runner teaser; Watch

Byeon Woo Seok’s Ryu Sun Jae is at first shocked to see Kim Hye Yoon’s Im Sol appear out of nowhere. Im Sol is protective of Ryu Sun Jae and calls herself his biggest fan but it is all confusing for Ryu Sun Jae but sooner than later they both find themselves getting closer to each other.

The latest Lovely Runner teaser begins with Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) in a swimming pool when suddenly Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) appears and embraces him while tearing up. He is taken aback to have her in his arms. Further adding to his confusion is the fact that he finds Im Sol tearing up whenever she sees him. Ryu Sun Jae asks what is the reason behind her tears when he can’t stop but feel a certain affection for her.

Watch Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's latest teaser here.

Kim Hye Yoon’s adorable nature soon melts Byeon Woo Seok’s heart and he finds himself smiling at her silliness. He slowly warms up to her protective nature but wishes that she no longer acts like his fan. Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol’s (Kim Hye Yoon) connections seem to be blooming into something more in this new teaser of the timeslip romance.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is the newest addition to the must-watch list of K-dramas in 2024. The timeslip romantic K-drama stars Byeon Woo Seok as Ryu Sun Jae and Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol.

Lovely Runner will follow a passionate fan Im Sol who is devasted to know her ultimate bias, Ryu Sun Jae has suddenly died. She finds herself at the bottom when by the hand of fate she is given a chance to change the trajectory of their lives by traveling 15 years into the past. Let’s follow Kim Hye Yoon as she tries to save her idol Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner. The show will premiere on April 8 at 8:50 KST.

