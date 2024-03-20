Lee Je Hoon’s Chief Detective 1958 latest character teaser introduces Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, more as unlikely partners who fight crime; Watch

Lee Je Hoon, the famous actor who starred in the famous K-drama Taxi Driver is making his highly anticipated comeback to the small screen with a brand new drama. Chief Detective 1958, the period action drama will bring Lee Je Hoon back in a detective’s role which looks interesting and layered along with his team of other detectives. In the new character teaser, we meet Lee Je Hoon’s entire team of detectives.

Lee Je Hoon’s Chief Detective 1958 latest character teaser introduces Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, and Yoon Hyun Soo as unlikely partners who fight crime

Chief Detective 1958 has released a new character teaser that lets you meet Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, and Yoon Hyun Soo who form a gang of detectives to fight crime in 1958 in Gyeonggi Do. The series will serve as a prequel to the 1970s hit South Korean show, Chief Inspector.

Watch the character teaser of Lee Je Hoon’s Chief Detective 1958 here.

Lee Je Hoon takes up the role of Park Young Han who has been ranking first in arrest rates in petty crimes for years but some colleagues still treat him as a child which angers him. He teams with three unlikely partners and creates a gang of detectives to fight the biting corruption in the system in this period, crime and action drama. The second member of the gang is called Mad Dog who bites bad guys, Lee Dong Hwi as Kim Sang Soon. Another powerful member with great fighting skills is Cho Kyung Hwan played by Choi Woo Sung and lastly comes Seo Ho Jung (portrayed by Yoon Hyun Soo), a golden spoon elite guy who dreams of becoming a famous detective.

These four together form a force of unlikely powers to solve crimes and fight corruption in the upcoming interesting action-period drama Chief Detective 1958. The teaser increases anticipation to see this gang of detectives in action.

Know more about Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon is a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas Taxi Driver Season 1&2, Move to Heaven, Where Stars Land, and more. He has also given memorable roles in films Architecture 101, Anarchist from Colony, and I Can Speak, and will be soon seen in Big Deal.

