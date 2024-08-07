(G)I-DLE's Soyeon’s exclusive contract to end in November; CUBE Ent says renewal under discussion

In the wake of Jeon Soyeon’s recent performance at (G)I-DLE’s iDOL concert in Seoul on August 6, CUBE Entertainment has addressed growing speculation about her management contract, which is set to expire in November. The drama unfolded when Soyeon altered the lyrics to her solo song “Is this bad b****** number?” to reference the end of her contract, sparking considerable media and fan interest.

During her electrifying performance, Soyeon’s decision to include a nod to her expiring contract caught the attention of fans and news outlets alike. The reference led to a flurry of reports and rumors about the state of her contract with CUBE Entertainment. A spokesperson for the company initially clarified that the lyrics were simply part of the show and emphasized that the renewal of (G)I-DLE’s contracts would be addressed next year.

Moreover, Soyeon took to Instagram Stories on August 6 to personally address the situation, asserting that she had not concealed any truths or misled the company in preparing her performance. She stated, “I didn’t write down any lies or hide anything from the company,” seeking to clear the air about her artistic expression.

Later that evening, CUBE Entertainment released a follow-up statement, acknowledging the confusion caused by the earlier reports. The agency clarified that the earlier position attributed to them was merely an individual’s opinion and not an official statement.

They confirmed that Soyeon’s contract would indeed expire in November and that the company was fully aware of her performance adjustments. The agency assured fans that discussions regarding a potential contract renewal were ongoing and being handled smoothly.

The full statement from CUBE Entertainment read:

"Hello. This is CUBE Entertainment.

Some of the reports regarding Soyeon’s performance of her solo song “Is this bad b****** number?” are not true, and we have never given an official statement on the subject. Therefore, because the opinion of one individual has been spreading as if it’s our agency’s official statement, we apologize for giving cause for concern to the many people who give Soyeon and (G)I-DLE their love and interest, and we are making an official statement regarding our position.

We were aware of the lyrics of (Soyeon’s) “Is this bad b****** number?” performance ahead of time.

Additionally, the time frame mentioned is indeed the time when (Soyeon’s) contract will expire, and we are currently in the process of smoothly discussing a (potential) contract renewal.

We are sincerely thankful to the fans who always give (G)I-DLE so much interest and support."

As the expiration of Soyeon’s contract approaches, fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await further developments regarding her future with CUBE Entertainment.

