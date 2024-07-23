(G)I-DLE's company CUBE Ent issues apology for unauthorized use of Red Cross emblem for quintet's performance

(G)I-DLE's agency has issued an apology for the unauthorized use of the Red Cross emblem in the group's stage outfits. The quintet wore these outfits during their performance of Clarity on Music Bank on the 19th.

CUBE Entertainment acknowledged the mistake and revealed ongoing discussions with the Korean Red Cross to address and prevent such issues in the future.

(G)I-DLE’s label apologizes for alleged misuse of Red Cross emblem

On July 22, CUBE Entertainment issued an apology for the unauthorized use of the Red Cross emblem during (G)I-DLE's performance on KBS2's Music Bank on July 19. The controversy arose when the quintet took the stage wearing outfits emblazoned with the words "LIFEGUARD" and the Red Cross emblem, sparking criticism due to the strict regulations against unauthorized use of the emblem.

CUBE Entertainment acknowledged the mistake: "We are aware that there was a problem with (G)I-DLE's Clarity stage outfits on KBS2's Music Bank that aired on the 19th."

The agency added that they are actively discussing preventive and follow-up measures with the Korean Red Cross to address the issue and prevent future occurrences. "We once again apologize to those who were inconvenienced," they added, expressing their regret over the incident.

The Korean Red Cross prohibits the unauthorized use of its emblem and has been running campaigns to prevent such misuse. Under the Korean National Red Cross Organization Act, unauthorized use of the emblem can result in fines of up to 10 million KRW or penalties of up to 5 million KRW.

Meanwhile, fans and the public await further actions from the agency as they work to rectify the situation and maintain respectful and lawful practices in their future performances.

More details about (G)I-DLE’s latest activities

(G)I-DLE, the K-pop quintet, recently announced their highly anticipated world tour, i-DOL, kicking off in Seoul in August 2024. On July 8, they released their seventh Korean EP, I SWAY, featuring the electrifying lead single Klaxon, complete with a captivating music video.

This release follows their chart-topping second studio album, 2, which included hits like Super Lady and Fate. With their innovative artistry and global reach, (G)I-DLE continues to break new ground in the K-pop scene.

