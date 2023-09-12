Go Ah Sung steps down from new historical drama Chunhwa Love Story; The Childe’s Go Ara takes her place

On September 12, it was announced by a South Korean media outlet that Go Ah Sung sustained a sacral fracture and had to pull out of the historical drama Chunhwa Love Story. Then, another South Korean media outlet reached out to Go Ara’s agency King Kong by Starship, who confirmed that The Childe actor will be taking over the lead role of Princess Hwa Ri.

Go Ah Sung’s injury:

During her personal activities, Go Ah Sung sustained a sacral fracture, which is the bone between her lower back and tailbone. She had to be admitted to the hospital and was at great risk for nerve damage. After speaking to her doctor, she decided to stop all her official schedules till she has recovered from all the injuries. Go Ah Sung is a talented actress who started her career with The Host and went on to act in films like Snowpiercer as well as dramas like Master Of Study and Heard It Through the Grapevine. Her last drama was with Im Siwan in the Wavve drama called Tracer which is a financial thriller.

About Chunhwa Love Story and Go Ara’s role:

In the drama, she recounts different romantic tales as an imperial princess who declared her immediate decision of choosing her better half. The drama intends to tell the story of Princess Hwa Ri's search for love as well as the secret struggles of the royal family. It is both an adult historical drama romance and a free-spirited love story. Choi Hwan, a candidate for Princess Hwa Ri's first sire, will be played by My Name star Jang Ryul, and SF9's Chani will play Sungkyunkwan's elite Jangwon, who will help Princess Hwa Ri. The drama is supposed to be released by 2024. Go Ara has created her career through popular dramas and films. Some of the dramas are Sharp, Heading to the Ground, Reply 1994, You're All Surrounded, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Black, Ms. Hammurabi, Haechi, and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. Her last acting job was The Childe alongside Kim Seon Ho and others. She played the role of a mysterious woman who had her own stakes involved in the game of chase.

