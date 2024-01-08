Goblin star Yoo In Na to host new talk show The Secret Business of Detectives based on real-life incidents

Actress Yoo In Na is confirmed to host an upcoming South Korean variety show titled The Secret Business of Detectives. The actress will be joined by co-host Defconn, a rapper and television personality. The show is scheduled to premiere on Channel A by the end of January 2024.

About The Secret Business of Detectives hosted by Yoo In Na

The Secret Business of Detectives is a reality-based talk show that aims to unravel the challenges faced by ‘professional detectives,’ an occupation that became the center of attention in South Korea after the 'legalization of detectives' in 2020.

Fans are eager to watch the forthcoming show as it offers a unique format, revealing the evidence-gathering techniques and procedures followed by detectives. The show is expected to give an insight into real-life cases and incidents that are extremely challenging, ranging from infidelity and school violence to stalking and runaway cases.

As the show format is pretty serious, the creators have roped in Yoo In Na and Defconn as MCs to bring their witty hosting style and engaging reactions to the show. Actress Yoo In Na is specifically known for her empathic ability, and her strong stage presence is necessary for this investigation-themed program. Fans are anticipating a perfect blend of entertainment and knowledge through this show.

More about Yoo In Na and Defconn

Yoo In Na is one of the finest South Korean actresses. From essaying the role of a jealous friend in My Love from the Star to showing her versatility in Snowdrop by playing a North Korean spy disguised as a doctor, the actress has nailed every character. With over 17 years of experience, the 41-year-old actress has done diverse projects with high viewership, including Goblin (2016), Touch Your Heart (2019), and Bo-ra! Deborah (2023) and more.

Meanwhile, Defconn (full name Yoo Dae Joon) is a renowned television personality and rapper. He received the Korean Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Album in 2004. Apart from music, Defconn has been part of several popular variety shows, such as Weekly Idol (2011-2018), I Live Alone (2013-2014), 2 Days & 1 Night (2013–2019), and many others.

