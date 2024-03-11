Lee Jong Suk, Park Bo Gum, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi, TWICE and more: List of celeb attendees at IU's Seoul concert

Earlier in January, IU unveiled the dates and venues for her highly anticipated 2024 world tour titled H.E.R. The tour commenced at KSPO DOME in Seoul with shows on March 2, 3, 9, and 10. The concerts attracted a plethora of celebrities, including friends, colleagues from the acting industry, and junior artists, all eager to show their support for IU.

Here are a few of the attendees at IU’s concert

Lee Joon Gi

The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo duo delighted fans with adorable photos together. Lee Joon Gi took to social media on March 11 to share snapshots of himself with IU backstage following his attendance at her world tour concert in Seoul. Alongside the photos, he penned a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for having a colleague who inspires him. He also wished IU a safe journey as she continued to spread happiness on her world tour.

Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum, set to star alongside IU in the upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, made a surprise appearance at her concert. Not only did he attend the event, but he also took to the stage to perform alongside IU, much to the delight of fans. Park Bo Gum charmed the audience with renditions of Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms and Let’s go see the stars. IU's thoughtful gesture extended to preparing gifts for Park Bo Gum in his waiting room. Lee Joon Gi later joined Park Bo Gum for a photo, capturing the memorable moment of their meet at IU's concert, which he shared online for fans to enjoy.

NewJeans

The fourth-generation girl group attended both as performers and audience members. Danielle, a member of the group, later revealed that IU had gifted each of them a letter, adding a personal touch to their experience. Hyein, who previously collaborated with IU on the song Shh..., also took the stage to perform the track. Additionally, the group performed their songs, including ETA.

Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun, known to be a close friend of IU and her co-star in the K-drama The Producers, as well as making a cameo appearance in her drama Hotel Del Luna, was also present at the concert. He attended the event on the night his drama Queen of Tears premiered. Despite his manager's request for him to leave, Kim Soo Hyun expressed his desire to stay until the end of the concert, showcasing his support and dedication to IU.

Lee Jong Suk

IU's boyfriend, actor Lee Jong Suk, was also in attendance to show his full support for his girlfriend. Photos of Lee Jong Suk at the concert circulated on various online platforms, capturing him in the audience wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a cap, discreetly enjoying the performance sitting beside his good friend actor Shin Jae Ha. Fans quickly dubbed him the most supportive boyfriend for gracing the opening night of IU's inaugural world tour. What stood out in the photos was Lee Jong Suk holding a light stick, fully immersed in the concert experience, showcasing his unwavering support for IU.

Park Shin Hye

Actress Park Shin Hye, a close friend of IU, was also spotted at IU's concert. The two are known to share a strong bond of friendship. Interestingly, Park Shin Hye had previously attended IU's concert in 2019, accompanied by her now-husband, Choi Tae Joon, demonstrating her support for her colleague.

EXO’s D.O

EXO's member D.O, also known as Do Kyungsoo, was also among the attendees at IU's concert and was snapped by fans during the event. IU and D.O share a supportive professional relationship, often covering each other's songs on various occasions.

Yoo In Na

IU's close friend, actress Yoo In Na, was undoubtedly present at the concert to show her unwavering support for her closest friend. Their friendship blossomed through the SBS variety show Heroes, and despite the 11-year age difference, Yoo In Na has mentioned that they share many common interests. IU and Yoo In Na have frequently given each other shout-outs at various events and award ceremonies, earning admiration from fans for their genuine and enduring friendship.

Park Eun Bin and Lee Joo Young

Park Eun Bin and Lee Joo Young were among the attendees at IU's concert, attending together as friends. Lee Joo Young shared a photo on the 2nd, revealing that she and Park Eun Bin were enjoying IU's concert while covering their faces with masks and hats. In her post, Lee Joo Young expressed admiration for IU, likening her to a fairy on that particular day.

Yoo Jae Suk, Park Myung Soo and Yang Se Chan

Yoo Jae Suk and Yang Se Chan garnered attention as they fulfilled their promise to attend IU's concert after IU appeared on Pinggyego. During the show, Yoo Jae Suk even mentioned, "I'm going to hold IU's lightstick and shake it enthusiastically," and added that he is going to wear a suit because he needs to look neat for IU’s concert. They had promised IU that they would attend the concert dressed in suits, and they kept their word.

TWICE

Members of TWICE, Nayeon and Dahyun, were also spotted by fans attending their fellow idol IU's concert. Their presence at the concert further emphasized the strong bonds of friendship within the K-pop industry. Many fans expressed admiration for their friendship, highlighting the precious nature of their relationship.

aespa’s Winter

aespa's Winter was also seen at IU's concert, where she was spotted filming a fancam of NewJeans.

