Top 10 K-dramas on office-romance like Business Proposal; Suspicious Partner, King the Land, more

K-dramas have mastered the art of captivating audiences with their engaging storylines, and one genre that consistently draws viewers in is romance, particularly office romance. K-dramas like Business Proposal, starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong, have garnered widespread popularity for their charismatic leads, compelling plots, and satisfying endings. Other notable entries in this category include What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Forecasting Love and Weather, and King the Land.

Despite the potential pitfalls of workplace relationships, K-dramas expertly navigate these dynamics to create irresistible narratives that keep viewers hooked. Whether it's the allure of a charming CEO or the thrill of forbidden love, workplace romance dramas offer a delightful blend of romance, drama, and humor that fans can't resist. From power struggles to unexpected connections, these series showcase the complexities of love in the corporate world, making them must-watch dramas for fans of the genre.

Here are 10 best office romance K-dramas like Business Proposal

1. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Cast: Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young

Seasons: 2

Strong Woman Bong Soon is a 2017 South Korean television series that captivated audiences with its unique storyline and endearing characters. Park Bo Young shines in the titular role as Do Bong Soon, a young woman blessed with superhuman strength passed down through her family's lineage.

Despite her extraordinary abilities, Bong-soon longs to be seen as delicate and feminine, especially by her crush, police officer In Guk Doo, played by Ji Soo. When she becomes the bodyguard of CEO Ahn Min Hyuk, portrayed by Park Hyung Sik, a charming and enigmatic chaebol heir, their lives intertwine in unexpected ways, leading to a heartwarming and humorous tale of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

2. Protect The Boss

Cast: Ji Sung, Choi Kang Hee

Seasons: 1

Protect the Boss is a delightful 2011 South Korean workplace romantic comedy series that revolves around the charismatic characters of Cha Ji Heon (Ji Sung) and Noh Eun Seol (Choi Kang Hee). Ji Heon, an immature heir at DN Group, falls for his secretary, Eun Seol, creating a charming dynamic.

The plot thickens with a love triangle involving Ji Heon's cousin, Cha Mu Won (Kim Jae Joong), and the complex romantic history they share with Seo Na Yoon (Wang Ji Hye). Eun Seol, a hardworking woman, navigates the challenges of her juvenile delinquent past and juvenile boss. The series unfolds with humor, romance, and unexpected twists, culminating in a satisfying conclusion.

3. Jugglers

Cast: Baek Jin Hee, Choi Daniel

Seasons: 1

Jugglers is a 2017 South Korean television series that revolves around the unique dynamic between Jwa Yoon Yi, played by Baek Jin Hee, and Nam Chi Won, portrayed by Choi Daniel. Yoon Yi, a skilled and adaptable secretary, crosses paths with Chi-won, the director of a media company known for his disinterest and lack of consideration for others.

The series unfolds as their personalities clash and intertwine, leading to unexpected developments in their professional and personal lives. With 16 episodes filled with humor, romance, and workplace dynamics, Jugglers offers a refreshing take on the dynamics between a secretary and her seemingly indifferent boss.

4. Forecasting Love and Weather

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Kang

Seasons: 1

Forecasting Love and Weather is a heartwarming 2022 K-drama series that unfolds within the Korea Meteorological Administration. Directed by Cha Young Hoon, the show stars Park Min Young as Jin Ha Kyung, a 35-year-old general forecaster, and Song Kang as Lee Shi Woo, a 27-year-old in charge of Special Reporting Division 2 at KMA. The series explores their cheerful love story, highlighting the challenges and joys of both their professional and personal lives.

5. Touch Your Heart

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Ah

Season: 1

Touch Your Heart is yet another heart-fluttering 2019 K-drama series starring Yoo In Na and Lee Dong Wook. Based on a web novel, the show follows top actress Oh Jin Shim, using the stage name Oh Yoon Seo, who faces a career setback due to a scandal. In an effort to revive her career, she takes on the role of a secretary to elite lawyer Kwon Jung Rok, played by Lee Dong Wook. As the story unfolds, the two characters navigate love and professional challenges, creating a delightful narrative filled with romance and humor.

6. She Would Never Know

Cast: Rowoon, Won Jin Ah

Season: 1

She Would Never Know is a captivating K-drama series that premiered on JTBC on January 18, 2021. Based on the web novel Senior, Don't Put on That Lipstick, the show revolves around the dynamics within the marketing team of a cosmetics brand, shedding light on the senior-junior relationship between Yoon Song Ah, portrayed by Won Jin Ah, and Chae Hyun Seung, played by Rowoon.

The storyline intricately weaves in subplots involving Chae Hyun-seung's family, adding depth to the narrative. With a focus on love, career, and relationships, the series offers a compelling exploration of the characters' lives within the cosmetics industry.

7. Her Private Life

Cast: Park Min Young, Kim Jae Wook

Season: 1

Her Private Life is a delightful 2019 K-drama that unfolds the charming love story between Sung Deok Mi, played by Park Min Young, and Ryan Gold, portrayed by Kim Jae Wook. Deok Mi, a talented chief curator with a secret fangirl life, manages a fan website dedicated to her idol, Cha Shi An.

When rumors surface about her dating Shi An, Ryan suggests they pretend to be a couple to protect her. As the two navigate the complexities of their fake relationship, genuine emotions blossom, leading to a heartwarming romance. The series artfully explores the world of fan culture and love within the backdrop of a museum.

8. Romance is a Bonus Book

Cast: Lee Na Young, Lee Jong Suk

Season: 1

Romance Is a Bonus Book is also a 2019 K-drama featuring the enchanting story of Cha Eun Ho, portrayed by Lee Jong Suk, a successful author and chief editor, and Kang Dani, played by Lee Na Young, a divorced single mother attempting to re-enter the workforce. With a history rooted in friendship since childhood, their lives take a turn as Kang Dani becomes a temporary task support team member at Eun Ho's publishing company.

The series beautifully explores their personal and professional challenges, revealing the complexities of their relationship and the realization of true feelings. Romance Is a Bonus Book masterfully weaves together romance, friendship, and the pursuit of personal and professional fulfillment.

9. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young

Season: 1

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is one of the most delightful 2018 K-drama series that revolves around Lee Young Joon, the vice-chairman of a major corporation, portrayed by Park Seo Joon, and his highly capable secretary, Kim Mi So, played by Park Min Young. The storyline takes an unexpected turn when Mi So announces her resignation after nine years of dedicated service.

Motivated by the prospect of losing her, Young Joon strives to persuade Mi So to reconsider. The series artfully blends romance, humor, and corporate intrigue, offering a charming narrative that explores the evolving relationship between the two main characters. With a perfect blend of humor and heart, the show captivated audiences during its run on tvN.

10. Suspicious Partner

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun

Season: 1

Suspicious Partner is a gripping 2017 K-drama series that follows the dynamic duo of Noh Ji Wook, portrayed by Ji Chang Wook, and Eun Bong Hee, played by Nam Ji Hyun. The narrative unfolds as the prosecutor and trainee lawyer collaborate on a mysterious case involving a cunning psychopathic murderer, revealing surprising connections from their shared past. The plot takes an intense turn when Bong Hee becomes a murder suspect, adding layers of suspense and intrigue. With its engaging storyline, the series expertly blends crime, romance, and mystery, captivating viewers and earning recognition for its success in key demographics and streaming charts.

In conclusion, the world of K-dramas has perfected the art of delivering heart-fluttering office romance narratives that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. From the supernatural strength of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon to the intricate dynamics of She Would Never Know, each series offers a unique take on the complexities of workplace relationships.

These dramas expertly balance romance, humor, and drama, creating unforgettable stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. Whether it's the charming CEOs, witty secretaries, or unexpected connections, these K-dramas continue to showcase the enduring allure of office romance, making them a delightful and irresistible genre for fans across the globe.

