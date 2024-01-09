10 sad K-dramas to watch on Hulu; Goblin, Big Mouth and more

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy led Uncontrollably Fond, Lee Jong Suk and YoonA starrer Big Mouth, Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun led Goblin and more are some of the most saddening K-dramas. On days, when you feel gloomy, overwhelmed, or simply sad and need to let those tears out, binging on some of these K-Dramas or movies might be exactly what you need.

K-dramas and movies that will surely make you shed a tear

In moments of uncertainty, finding solace in emotional Korean dramas and movies is a universal escape. South Korea's film industry, known for its thrillers, boasts an array of touching narratives ripe for streaming—an accessibility unimaginable a decade ago. Beyond the acclaimed action and horror genres, Korean dramas have long held sway. From melodramas to poignant tales of human bonds, these shows offer diverse emotional journeys. Some weave heartrending narratives, while others infuse sadness into lighthearted plots. These K-dramas, celebrated for their depth and character portrayal, have captivated audiences, prompting us to curate a collection of the most poignant ones. Ready to be immersed in unforgettable tales, viewers can find solace and emotional release within these touching narratives.

Here are the top 10 sad K-dramas to match your gloomy vibes

1. Goblin

Goblin, a cultural phenomenon in South Korea, gained immense popularity, becoming one of the most-watched shows. Starring Gong Yoo, a leading figure in South Korean acting, and Kim Go Eun, this supernatural thriller intertwines a romance across time; a recurring theme in modern K-dramas. The angst in the series centers on Kim Shin, an immortal Joseon Dynasty-era military officer, who falls in love with a mortal woman. The show artfully navigates the poignant longing he experiences, grappling with the curse of immortality. This aspect adds a layer of sorrow, as Kim Shin yearns to break free from eternal solitude. Goblin masterfully combines captivating storytelling and a unique relationship, drawing in a vast audience and solidifying its status as an emotionally resonant series.

2. Uncontrollably Fond

Uncontrollably Fond, hailed as one of the saddest K-dramas, unravels a poignant narrative of two former lovers; now a renowned actor and a documentary producer; reuniting amid fame and memories. Their encounter reignites emotions from a painful past, haunting them years after their heart-wrenching separation.

Despite its comedy-drama label, this 2016 series delves deep into emotional depths, evoking a torrent of tears. Starring K-pop sensation Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin, the show beautifully portrays profound emotional scars with exceptional acting. Its portrayal of raw emotional damage makes it a must-watch for those drawn to heartrending tales. Uncontrollably Fond transcends romance, captivating any viewer daring enough to embark on its emotionally charged journey.

3. Big Mouth

In the midst of its mystery and comedy, Big Mouth delves into poignant themes that evoke a sense of melancholy. Park Chang Ho's (Lee Jong Suk) wrongful accusation as Big Mouse in a murder case plunges him into a life-threatening crisis, casting a shadow of injustice over his life. As his wife, Go Mi Ho (YoonA), valiantly strives to clear his name, the emotional toll on their relationship and their fight for justice add a layer of sadness to the narrative.

Beyond its thrilling plot twists, the series navigates class politics and the harsh realities of incarceration, shedding light on societal inequalities and the struggles faced by those wrongfully accused. The emotional turmoil faced by the characters, coupled with the weight of their circumstances, tugs at the heartstrings, infusing moments of poignancy amid the suspenseful drama. Big Mouth intricately weaves these somber undertones into its narrative, creating a multifaceted storyline that resonates emotionally with its viewers.

4. Broker

Broker intricately explores the emotional complexities surrounding child trafficking and the quest for family. Through the poignant journey of a woman contemplating surrendering her newborn and the illegal activities of brokers, the film delves into heartrending themes of abandonment and the search for belonging. Despite the tender moments and unlikely connections formed, the movie grapples with the sorrowful realities of a system where children are commodified. The profound exploration of ethical dilemmas and the longing for familial love imbues Broker with a poignant sadness, challenging viewers to question societal norms and moral boundaries in the pursuit of family.

5. Kill Me Heal Me

Kill Me, Heal Me bravely confronts the somber realities of identity disorders and abuse, unraveling the poignant journey of Cha Do Hyun's dissociative struggles. Amid a love story and a wealthy family's secrets, the series adeptly portrays the multifaceted personas within Cha Do Hyun. Each personality, vividly depicted, embodies distinct characters, amplifying the emotional weight of his condition. While blending mystery, comedy, and romance, the show courageously embraces the darker, sadder facets of mental health and trauma. Through these moments, Kill Me, Heal Me navigates the complexities of suffering, elevating its depth and resilience, making it a standout among K-dramas.

6. My Liberation Notes

My Liberation Notes delves into the sorrowful narrative of individuals trapped in stagnant lives, yearning for escape in the fictional city of Sanpo. The series navigates the desolation of three siblings and a mysterious outsider, each grappling with their own emotional burdens and seeking liberation from their dead-end existence. Through their interconnected stories, the show unravels the melancholy of unfulfilled dreams, emotional entrapment, and the haunting desire for a life beyond their current circumstances. This exploration of their collective struggles paints a poignant picture of longing and disillusionment, resonating deeply with the viewer's emotional landscape.

7. Twenty Five Twenty One

Twenty-Five Twenty-One weaves a poignant tale that transcends time, unraveling the melancholy entwined within its characters' lives. The narrative traverses through personal trials sparked by the 1998 IMF crisis, depicting Na Hee Do's (Kim Tae Ri) pursuit of fencing amidst adversity and Baek Yi Jin's (Nam Joo Hyuk) familial struggle with financial downfall. The story's contemporary thread, following Kim Min Chae's discovery of her mother's diary, delves into the emotional resonance of unresolved pasts and the echoes of generational struggles. Through these interconnected narratives, the series explores the bittersweet echoes of sacrifice, shattered dreams, and the enduring impact of hardships across different eras, echoing the poignant reality of life's complexities.

8. Moving

Moving delves into the sorrowful plight of Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hui Soo, and Lee Gang Hoon, burdened by the weight of a legacy and supernatural abilities. Despite their extraordinary powers, they grapple with the isolation and burden of their lineage, striving to conceal their identities while facing the looming threat from a menacing world. Director Park In Jae intricately portrays the vulnerabilities of these characters, unveiling their emotional complexities and the profound loneliness stemming from their unique circumstances. Amidst the action and fantasy, the series echoes the melancholy of being marked by an extraordinary destiny, showcasing the emotional toll of being different and forever separated from a 'normal' life.

9. Adamas

Adamas intricately navigates the haunting sorrow of twin brothers, Woo Shin and Soo Hyun, haunted by their father's unresolved death from decades past. Amidst their contrasting professions—a bestselling author engulfed in mystery writing and a dedicated prosecutor entangled in crime cases—they embark on an emotionally charged quest for the elusive Adamas, a diamond arrow harboring dark secrets. The show skillfully unravels the weight of unresolved trauma and the relentless pursuit of truth, painting a poignant picture of grief and unearthing buried family truths. As the narrative peels back layers of secrets, it touches upon the fragility of existence, resonating deeply with the viewers' emotions and illuminating the intricate fragility of life.

10. Melancholia

Melancholia intricately unravels the struggles of Ji Yoon Soo and Baek Seung Yoo within the opulent yet corrupt backdrop of Ahseong High School. Yoon Soo's unwavering dedication as a teacher and Seung Yoo's neglected brilliance converge in heartfelt moments, portraying their earnest connection amidst societal chaos. However, the shadow of alleged impropriety strains their bond, leading to their separation. Four years later, their reunion unveils a joint quest to expose the school's corrupt underbelly. Amidst a beautifully crafted production and compelling performances, the drama delves into the complexities of high society, mental health, and relationships, delving into the melancholic realities of societal pressures and the intricate nuances of damaged souls navigating life's challenges.

