POLL: Park Min Young, Kim Seon Ho, Moon Ga Young more; VOTE for best K-actor feature on BIGBANG's music video

BIGBANG, one of K-pop's most iconic groups, has a history of collaborating with top-tier actors and actresses for their music videos, adding depth and emotion to their visual storytelling. In recent years, several prominent K-actors and actresses have made memorable appearances in BIGBANG's music videos, captivating audiences with their performances.

Park Min Young's captivating presence in Haru Haru, Yoo In Na's poignant portrayal in Tell Me Goodbye, and Seo Ye Ji's mesmerizing performance in Let's Not Fall In Love have left a lasting impact on viewers. Additionally, Park Eun Bin's touching portrayal in Taeyang's I'll Be There, as well as the chemistry between Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young in Daesung's Falling Slowly, have garnered praise from fans.

Now, it's time to cast your vote for the best K-actor or actress feature in a BIGBANG music video. Each artist brought their unique talent and charisma to their respective roles, enhancing the overall visual experience of the music videos. Whether it's Park Min Young's emotional depth, Yoo In Na's soulful performance, or the chemistry between Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young, every contribution has contributed to the iconic status of BIGBANG's music videos. Make your voice heard and vote for your favorite K-actor feature in a BIGBANG music video today!

