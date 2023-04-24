BTS' V, Jungkook, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Kim Soo Hyun attend Park Seo Joon, IU’s film Dream's premiere

‘Dream’ is an upcoming South Korean sports-comedy starring ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ star Park Seo Joon and K-pop soloist IU. A VIP premiere for the movie’s release was held earlier today that saw a myriad of some of Korea’s favourite celebrities.

Dream’s VIP premiere feat. BTS' V, Jungkook, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Kim Soo Hyun

The highly anticipated premiere of the new Korean movie 'Dream' was a star-studded event, with several A-list celebrities in attendance. BTS' V and Jungkook, along with Strong Girl Bong Soon’s Park Hyung Sik, Parasite star Choi Woo Shik, Dr, Romantic actress Lee Sung Kyung, Goblin’s Yoo In Na, It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun, and 2PM's Lee Changsub, were just some of the big names present at the event.

The red carpet event for the 'Dream' premiere was a spectacle in itself, with fans lining up to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities. The cast and crew of the movie arrived in style, dressed to impress, and posing for the cameras.

BTS' V and Jungkook, who are known for their love of Korean movies and dramas, were seen chatting with the other stars and showing their support for the film. Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo In Na, Kim Soo Hyun, and 2PM's Lee Changsub were also in attendance, looking glamorous and excited for the premiere.

Dream: Synopsis

The movie, which was directed by Lee Byeong Heon and produced by the same team behind the hit movie 'Extreme Job', tells the story of a former soccer player and a group of misfits who come together to form an unlikely team. The cast includes actors like IU, Park Seo Joon, and Lee Hyun Woo among others.

The star-studded premiere of 'Dream' was a testament to the enduring popularity of Korean movies and dramas, as well as the passion and talent of the country's entertainment industry. With such a talented cast and crew, it's no wonder that the movie is already generating buzz and excitement among fans and critics alike.

For fans of Korean cinema, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a memorable and exciting year for movies and dramas.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did James Corden apologize to BTS after airing BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke episode?