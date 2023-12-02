7 Years of Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun’s Goblin: Top 6 reasons why this fantasy romance K-drama remains iconic

Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, is a beloved South Korean drama that aired from December 2016 to January 2017. With Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun in lead roles, the series has captured the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide. It received critical acclaim and became a cultural phenomenon in South Korea. The series also clinched several awards, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for writer Kim Eun Sook and Best Actor for Gong Yoo at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards.

Storyline of Goblin

Goblin narrates the tale of Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), a former undefeated general in Goryeo's military who faced a tragic demise. Gifted with immortality but wearied by the never-ending cycle of life and death around him, Kim Shin spends 900 years in search of his destined bride—a mortal capable of extracting the sword embedded in him and bringing an end to his immortal existence.

Enter Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a resilient high school student with the ability to see spirits and a history marked by sorrow. Despite her hardships, she remains optimistic. She claims to be the Goblin's bride, the one who can release him from his immortality. What initially seems like a straightforward task becomes complex as true love blossoms between them, complicating their journey.

The K-drama that stole many hearts celebrates its seventh anniversary today. Here are the top six reasons that continue to make it relevant and iconic.

The refreshing top-notch story with brilliant writing

Goblin features a unique and captivating storyline that blends fantasy, romance, and drama. Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is an immortal goblin seeking his bride to break the curse of eternal life. However, his plans for crossing over are delayed when he becomes acquainted with Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) and is summoned to fulfill that role. The drama intricately explores the concept of death, skillfully portrayed by Lee Dong Wook in his role as the Grim Reaper.

The show explores themes of love, destiny, and the consequences of immortality, creating a narrative that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish. This series stands out from Kim Eun Sook's usual rom-com style seen in her previous works. The characters' sassiness and the subtle messages embedded in the story elevate it to another level, highlighting Kim Eun Sook's true genius. The series beautifully conveys messages about hope and death, urging viewers to appreciate those around them while they're still present. Kim Eun Sook's skill in addressing these profound topics with a touch of humor makes the script nearly flawless.

Character dynamics

One thing that stands out the most in Goblin is its character dynamics. Goblin has it all, be it bromance, sis-mance, or platonic friendships. When considering K-drama bromances, Goblin immediately comes to mind. The dynamic between the Goblin and Grim Reaper, who share a home despite their constant bickering, is unforgettable. Their relationship is marked by continuous conflict (sometimes quite literally), yet when one needs help, the other is always there without hesitation.

The platonic friendship between Ji Eun Tak and the Grim Reaper is genuinely heartwarming. It's always delightful to witness a pair of friends who develop a close bond despite starting off as mortal enemies. As roommates, Eun Tak and Reaper find joy in teaming up against their grumpy neighbor, Goblin (Gong Yoo). Through shared laundry-folding sessions, their mutual affection blossoms, and by the end of the drama, it's evident how much they genuinely care about each other's happiness.

The underrated friendship between Ji Eun Tak and Sunny in Goblin is truly special. Serving as an older sister figure, Sunny ensures that Eun Tak gets to enjoy her teenage years, and their sis-mance is on another level. The bond they share is heartwarming, with both always being there for each other, sharing their problems, and offering unwavering support.

Adding to the richness of Eun Tak's relationships is Samshin, who plays the role of a Goddess looking over Eun Tak, first as a known halmoni (grandmother), then later as a young lady. The genuine care and guidance provided by Samshin, keeping Eun Tak's mother's request in mind, is a sweet touch to the story.

Stunning cinematography

The cinematography of this show has become a benchmark, showcasing an unparalleled level of attention to detail that feels more like a performance of poetry than a television series. The cinematography for Goblin was skillfully crafted by award-winning cinematographers Park Sung Yong and Kang Yoon Soon, resulting in frames that resemble paintings.

The clever integration of modern and ancient artifacts is particularly striking, exemplified by Kim Shin's mansion—a brilliant blend of Renaissance and Gothic styles. The mansion's architecture and interiors evoke a sense of the divine, fitting for a residence occupied by gods. Goblin stands out as the perfect Autumn K-drama, exuding autumn vibes through its poignant narrative and moody landscapes.

Beautiful original soundtracks

The Goblin OSTs have consistently soared to the top of the charts immediately upon release, a testament to their immense popularity and widespread love. Beyond their chart-topping success, these soundtracks offer a collection of soulful, sorrowful, and love-filled songs that perfectly complement the tone of the fantasy drama. Tracks such as Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch, Beautiful by Crush, Hush by Lasse Lindh, and Round and Round by Heize seamlessly enhance the emotional depth and atmosphere of the series.

The success of Stay With Me remains unparalleled, leaving an enduring mark on both the K-drama and Korean music industry. Widely recognized by K-drama fans, both seasoned and new, the song has achieved remarkable milestones. In September, the music video surpassed 450 million views, solidifying its position as the most-viewed K-drama song on YouTube.

Second lead couple

Undoubtedly one of the standout couples from 2016-17, spanning centuries and persisting through different lives, the love story between these two characters is both tragic and, at times, a source of comic relief when the lead couple faces challenges. Sunny (Yoo In Na) lives up to her name, radiating cheerfulness and brightness with an outgoing personality that contrasts with the awkward Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook), who gazes at her with a blend of adoration and fear.

Adding to the delight of fans, the duo reunited for another K-drama titled Touch Your Heart, which serves as the unofficial spin-off of Goblin.

Amazing life lessons

The enduring theme of the goblin patiently waiting for 30 years after Eun Tak's death for the reincarnation of his bride showcased an unwavering and inspiring commitment to true love. This narrative served as a poignant reminder not to take our own lives and the lives of our loved ones for granted. The drama consistently emphasized the recurring theme of characters passing away and leaving their loved ones behind in almost every episode. While this aspect was saddening, it also carried an encouraging message, prompting viewers to cherish the moments and time spent with their loved ones.

Goblin is rich with various themes and life lessons that resonate with viewers. The unwavering bond between Ji Eun Tak and her mother, the notion of moving on and embracing life, and the importance of forgiveness—both towards others and oneself—are just a few examples. These profound life lessons embedded in the narrative serve as a heartwarming watch for the viewers.

