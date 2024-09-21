Good Partner starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun records 15.2 percent ratings with final episode release

Good Partner is a South Korean series starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun in the lead roles. The plot of the show follows two lawyers from a private firm who have completely different values and perspectives on life. Due to their differences of opinion, it often leads to massive disagreements. With the finale episode, the show has received the highest ratings achieved by any program to air this week.

On September 21, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired the previous day. After many weeks of airing, Good Partner has finally wrapped up with the final episode's release. The show garnered viewership with an average nationwide rating of 15.2 percent, the highest among all the shows airing this week.

Furthermore, the show ranked first place in its time slot among the 20-49 demographic and achieved an average rating of 5.4 percent. Black Out, the K-drama series airing at the same time, has managed to accumulate an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent for its latest episode.

The story of the Good Partner follows Cha Eun Kyung, a star lawyer with 17 years of experience who reigns supreme in the field of divorce law. However, her professional success comes at a personal cost as she faces the impending crisis of her own potential divorce. On the other hand, Han Yu Ri, a fresh-faced rookie lawyer, embarks on her first case in the same demanding field.

Advertisement

Unlike Eun Kyung, she is driven by a deep sense of justice and a desire to protect the innocent. She struggles to reconcile her idealism with the harsh realities of divorce law, often clashing with Eun Kyung's realistic approach. Their conflicting values and experiences set the stage for a dramatic and often heated dynamic.

Apart from Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun, the rest of the supporting cast includes Kim Joon Han, P.O., Ji Seung Hyun, Han Jae Yi, Yuna, Jung Jae Sung, and more. Directed by Kim Ga Ram and written by Choi Yoo Na, every new episode of the show is scheduled to air every Friday and Saturday at 10:00 PM KST. It will consist of a total of 16 episodes.