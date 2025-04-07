The Boys' Cast Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, and More Praise the Show For Being 'Unapologetically Itself'; Find Out Here

The Boys is a one-of-a-kind show, whether it be its unique outlook on the superhero genre or not holding back on the goriness of its scenes, it has paved the way in many ways. Deadline's Contenders TV panel invited The Boys' stars Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, and Erin Moriarty to discuss Season 4 of the show fans wait for news on Season 5.

Starr opened up about what makes their show so much different from anything else that is on TV today. He said, "There’s so many shows that pull punches now...that want to tick the correct boxes and do things right, and this has never been a show that’s done that." But when it comes to the Prime show, it has "always been unapologetically itself in its own lane."

Discussing the arcs in Season 4, the Homelander actor goes over Annie's storyline that unfolded this time around. Many fans would remember that in Season 3 Starlight left The Seven and officially joined The Boys. He explained, "This season is structured differently because we’re effectively taking Starlight away," and making Annie "part of The Boys." Comparing Starlight to being a "British spy in the Nazis" until the 3rd season, when she finally cut off contact with Vought.

Moriarty further explained the "identity crisis" that her character "has been struggling with, and the way that was gonna manifest in this metaphorical, double character moment (in Season 4)...It was one of the most gratifying experiences in my life."

Jack Quaid opened up about his character's emotional plotline throughout the penultimate season involving the reveal of his mom and the tragic death of his dad leaving him to deal with his "core traumas". Companion actor explained, "Eric set up this amazing subplot of Hughie’s mom abandoning him when he was a kid."

Season 5 will be The Boys' last season. Eric Kripke confirmed recently on X that the new season was "halfway through shooting."

