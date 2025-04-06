Meghan Markle 'Doesn’t Like' Prince Harry's Charity Chair Sophie? Source Reveals the Chairperson Found Suits Alum 'Rude'

The Duchess of Sussex has once again found herself in hot waters, as a new source reveals more about her behavior at the Sentebale charity event. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at the receiving end of some damning accusations from chairperson Dr. Sophie Chandauka since his exit from the charity. A few days ago, she accused the Suits actress of causing chaos after she showed up to Sentebale's charity Polo event unannounced. Now, a source who had a chat with The Daily Mail is adding new details to the situation.

The source claimed that the real problem for the charity started with Markle, saying, "The problem, though, started with Meghan. Meghan doesn't like Sophie." According to the insider, Dr. Chandauka wanted to show the actress around but was turned down. "She wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn't want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event."

Instead, the Duchess decided to spend time with her friend Serena Williams. "She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude. Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around – Sentebale and Archewell staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all."

This comes after the chairperson, in an earlier interview with Sky News, blamed Suits star for the chaos that unfolded on the stage of the same Polo charity event in Florida last year. She said, "We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time (that Markle was attending the event), but we didn't. And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage."

As per Dr. Sophie, Prince Harry had asked her to pen a statement in support of the Duchess after the international press saw everything unfold at the event, which the chairperson refused to do. She explained, "We cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."

