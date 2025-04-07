5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 which showcase Bollywood ladies doing spectacular action: Pathaan to Mardaani 2
From Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2 to Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, here are a handful of movies on OTT that showcase ace actresses doing spectacular action.
Action is a genre that most of us enjoy the most. While it’s assumed that only male actors can impress audiences by performing spectacular action sequences, several leading ladies of the industry have shattered this notion. From Deepika Padukone in Pathaan to Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2, take a look at some action movies featuring commendable performances by actresses.
5 OTT movies with women in action:
1. Pathaan
Where to watch: Prime Video
Siddharth Anand created an action-thriller that showcased Deepika Padukone acing action sequences like a boss. While the 2023 movie Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles, DP sure stole the show with her presence on the big screen. If rumors are to be believed, a sequel of the film is underway.
2. Don
Where to watch: Netflix
Don: The Chase Begins Again is another masterpiece that showcases Priyanka Chopra Jonas at her best. In the 2006 movie, she plays the role of Roma Bhagat and steals the limelight with her attractive screen presence and laud-worthy acting sequences. The Farhan Akhtar movie also features Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, and Om Puri appearing in supporting roles while Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a special appearance.
3. Mardaani 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
After the successful run of Mardaani, the makers came up with its sequel, Mardaani 2. The Gopi Puthran actioner features Rani Mukerji playing the role of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy IPS. In the entertainer, she tries to catch a 21-year-old criminal.
4. Naam Shabana
Where to watch: Zee5
Naam Shabana is a commercially successful movie featuring Taapsee Pannu as Shabana Khan. The Shivam Nair action thriller is a prequel to the 2015 film, Baby and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manoj Bajpayee.
5. Singham Again
Where to watch: Prime Video
Lastly, we have Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which is a modern take on the epic, Ramayana. While the mass entertainer features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, it also stars Deepika Padukone as DCP Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. You don’t want to miss her action sequences in the film.
