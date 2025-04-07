Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunday reset includes clicking selfies with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi; see family PICS

For most of us, Sunday evenings are for catching up with friends and family and enjoying the calm before we finally step into the chaotic week. Kareena Kapoor Khan also decided to spend the weekend laughing-out-loud with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband. They were joined by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many others. Check it out!

On April 6, 2025, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple images showcasing how her Sunday looked like. The carousel of images opened with a picture of her posing lovingly with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, her husband Angad Bedi and Soha’s actor-filmmaker husband, Kunal Kemmu, sitting by the dining table. The second photo was a selfie of the B-town celebs, dressed up in the comfy attires. Sharing the glimpses, Soha penned, “Sunday reset.”

Kareena Kapoor enjoys a slow Sunday with Soha Ali Khan and others:

In the following images, we see Kunal chilling by the pool while Soha engaged in a fun conversation with her entrepreneur friend, Radhika Nihalani. At the dinner date, the Madgaon Express director entertained the guests by balancing a spoon on his nose. His funny image with pal Angad is one for the memories.

Like a dotting father, Kemmu also spent some time enjoying music lessons with his daughter Inaaya. The little was also posed with the giant poster of her mother’s upcoming movie, Chhorri 2 pasted on a billboard outside their home. Amid all the fun, the mother-daughter duo also enjoyed a serious game of chess. Finally, the photo album ended with a selfie of Soha sweating it out at the gym.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha is making headlines for her upcoming horror film, Chhorii 2. Directed by Vishal Furia, it’s a sequel to the 2021 movie, Chhorii and also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal. For the unknown, the movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

As for Bebo, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s action-thriller, Singham Again. The hit film starred Ajay Devgn, along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

