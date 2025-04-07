Jaat star Sunny Deol spills beans about his upcoming OTT projects: ‘they are not meant for...'

Sunny Deol broke many records with the mass entertainer, Gadar 2. His fans are expecting another dhamakedaar performance by the senior Bollywood actor in his upcoming action-thriller, Jaat. While we wait for Gopichandh Malineni’s Hindi debut film to be released in cinemas on April 10, 2025, the actor revealed that he has multiple OTT projects in the pipeline.

While talking to PTI, Sunny Deol opened up about his upcoming projects which will exclusively release on streaming platforms. The 67-year-old actor divulged, “I’m doing a couple of projects for OTT, and they are not meant for the silver screen because the audience of that is niche. So, it’s best to go there (OTT). People keep watching your films on different platforms.”

He further told the news agency that OTT is an interesting medium for actors and directors because it offers all kinds of variety, and one is not restricted to something. While he is looking forward to taking on new roles in his next projects, Deol did admit that all of it depends if a writer and director offer him something unique.

Further on, he shared how OTT platforms helped him become relevant for the upcoming generation. Sharing his two cents on the matter, the Ghatak actor expressed that his films became relevant on digital platforms and for today’s generation as those who didn’t watch his films on the big screen got to see them on streaming platforms.

Coming to his upcoming movie Jaat, the actor stated that his collab with South filmmaker Gopichand Malineni is ‘refreshing’. He also enjoyed working on it as it’s a new film and not a remake. “For the first time, I’m working with a South director, and it has been a great experience,” Sunny expressed.

Sunny Deol also has an impressive line-up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s period action film, Lahore 1947. Backed by Aamir Khan, the movie also features Preity Zinta. Sunny will also share the screen with Varun Dhawan in Border 2 which is the sequel to his 1997 film, Border.

