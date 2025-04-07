Selena Gomez Hints at Logan Lerman Joining Cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5; Here's What We Know

Logan Lerman has been roped in for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building, alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. According to the reports, the actor will portray a recurring role in the series. Lerman’s casting was revealed by Gomez, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her teammates ahead of the filming of the upcoming episodes.

Apart from the leads and Lerman, the photo also showcased Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and the creator of the show, John Hoffman. Two other names joining the cast of the SAG-winning series include Téa Leoni and Keegan-Michael Key. The roles, however, have not been revealed yet.

As for the fifth season of the show, the characters will yet again be focused on solving the murder mystery. In the last season, the trio went to Hollywood, where their podcast was being turned into a movie. The upcoming bunch of episodes will revolve around Mabel, Charles, and Oliver solving the case for Lester’s murder.

Moreover, Michael Cyril Creighton will also be returning to the show. As for the cast of season 4, the team included Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon.

Meanwhile, the comedy-thriller series went on to win their first SAG award in the category of Comedy Series Ensemble. Martin Short also won the Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award.

As for Lerman, the show marks his return to 20th Century TV and Hulu after starring in We Were the Lucky Ones. Further details about Only Murders in the Building season 5 will be rolled out soon.

