Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas gets emotional with daughter Malti Marie's gesture as his broadway musical kicks off in New York

Ever since Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren announced the first-ever Broadway run of Whitney White’s The Last Five Years, fans have been eagerly waiting for it to kick off. After hosting multiple previews, the show finally opened its curtains for the audience at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on April 6, 2025. To wish her dad well for his project, his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas created a cute handmade poster for him. Check it out!

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew back to New York City to watch her husband, Nick Jonas’s Broadway show, The Last Five Years. She was highly impressed by the performance of Nick and his co-star Adrienne Warren. Well, the show finally kicked off for the general public at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on April 6, 2025.

Like a doting daughter, little Malti Marie used all her creativity to congratulate her father on this amazing feat. She conceptualized a handmade poster to root for her actor-singer dad. Upon seeing the love pouring in from his little girl, he got a little emotion, and like a proud parent, he shared a picture of her creativity on his Instagram handle. he captioned it, “What a way to kick off opening day. Thank you MM.”

Malti Marie creates cute poster for dad, Nick Jonas:

Earlier this month, PeeCee took a pause from work and flew to NYC to attend Nick’s Broadway musical. She even dropped glimpses from the event and gushed over the show. The actress expressed, “I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented. Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway.”

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas’ Broadway show:

Coming to Nick’s Broadway show The Last Five Years, it’s directed by Whitney White and also stars Adrienne Warren. The musical was originally written by Jason Robert Brown and is slated to run a 14-week limited run at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

