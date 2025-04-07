Rachel Zegler to Walk Met Gala Red Carpet Amid Snow White Controversy? Star-Studded Guest List Incudes Lizzo, Doechii and More

Rachel Zegler gets an invitation to attend the Met Gala this year, amid her controversial release. The actress last appeared in Snow White, alongside Gal Gadot, which was stirred with controversies since the beginning. The event, which is set to open on the first Monday of May, will see a star-studded lineup, with few attending for the first time.

Zegler, over the past few weeks, has been blamed for the film fizzling out at the box office after her controversial posts on Donald Trump and other sensitive topics.

Meanwhile, the actress will soon return to the big screen with her starring role in the upcoming musical, Evita. The sources close to Zegler revealed that the Hunger Games star will begin the rehearsal for the new project in May. The filming will take place in London.

Apart from the Spellbound star, the event will see singers Lizzo, Shakira, Doechii, and Mary J. Blige. Other celebrities to walk the red carpet include Ashley Graham and Amelia Gray.

The theme of this year’s gala is based on Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the dress code will be Tailored for You. The honorary chair will be taken by the basketball legend LeBron James, while the co-chairs for the evening will be Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are most likely to skip the gala amid their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Zegler first attended the Met Gala in 2021, and last year returned to pose for the cameras, wearing the dress by Michael Kors.

André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker are among the other guests that will be joining the evening's guest list.

