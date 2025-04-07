PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar attend Manoj Kumar's prayer meet; Jaat co-stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda make waves at airport and more
Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, Esha Deol and others attended Manoj Kumar's prayer meet. Jaat co-stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda make waves at airport. Here are some big celebrity spottings.
Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death.
Just like any other day, April 6, 2025, many B-town celebs made an appearance in the city. Several Bollywood actors including Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Farhan Akhtar attended the prayer meet of Manoj Kumar. Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol were spotted at the airport departure. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings of the day!
1. Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Farhan Akhtar at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet
Two days after the sad demise of Manoj Kumar, his family hosted a prayer meet in Mumbai. The event was attended by celebs like Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and many other Bollywood celebs who came to pay their last respects to the parted soul. While Farhan and Jaya wore white attires, Mr. Perfectionist arrived donning a short gray kurta with blue denim pants and chunky black shoes.
2. Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Farah Khan clicked at Mumbai airport
Mumbai airport has often seen several Bollywood celebs coming back or flying to undisclosed locations. Yet again, the paparazzi spotted Jaat co-stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda making heads turn in the public place. Soon after, filmmaker and ace choreographer, Farah Khan also arrived at the airport.
3. Disha Patani spotted in the city
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress, Disha Patani enjoying Sunday by relishing a delicious meal at a celebrity-owned restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood. The actress grabbed eyeballs as she walked towards her vehicle looking stunning as always. The diva wore an electric blue tube top which she paired with a pair of white baggy pants and sneakers.
4. Babil Khan out and about in Mumbai
Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan took shutterbugs by surprise when he was seen at Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s newly-opened restaurant, Mercii in Bandra. The Railway Men actor looked stylish in a blue jacket that he wore with gray pants and styled with a quirky cap.
5. Anurag Kashyap and Yashvardhan Ahuja were spotted in Bandra
Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja looked dapper as he arrived wearing an all-black attire in an eatery in Bandra. He was joined by actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
