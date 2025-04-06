Bridgerton: Best Polin Moments to Catch Up Before New Season of Netflix Series Premieres

Bridgerton season 4 is officially in production, with the cast members filming for the new bunch of episodes in the U.K. Ahead of the new season premiering on the streaming platform, look back at the top 5 Penelope and Colin moments as the characters set the screen on fire with their chemistry.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton portrayed the lead characters in the last season and were much loved by the audiences. Apart from the romantic scenes between the two, Colin Bridgerton also learns the truth of Penelope being Lady Whistledown.

Scroll to read the top 5 Polin moments below:

Colin and Penelope’s Wedding

Penelope leaves Colin awestruck and speechless as she walks down the aisle in her white dress. Most of the Bridgerton wedding ceremonies have been rushed through in the previous seasons, and hence Polin’s ceremony is one of the beautiful moments of the show.

The audiences witness a major showdown between the characters after Colin learns the truth of Penelope being Lady Whistledown. Finally, the duo tie the knot, and it would be interesting to watch how their married life unfolds in the new season.

Penelope’s Admission of Always Being in Love with Colin

One of the sweetest moments of season 3 lies in episode 5. After their steamy carriage ride, Colin proposes to Penelope, and the latter admits to having always loved Colin. Bridgerton wasn’t sure of Featherington’s feelings until the couple’s first kiss in the first part of the season.

After getting intimate too, Colin second-guessed if Penelope would reciprocate his feelings. Finally, when the duo get engaged and announce the same to their families, it is one of the memorable scenes for the Polin fans.

Colin and Penelope Get Intimate for the First Time

Season 3, episode 5 is filled with memorable and romantic moments of Polin. One of the best scenes, however, is where Colin and Penelope get intimate, first in front of the mirror and then on the couch.

The couple strips down to nothing as Bridgerton takes the lead to make Penelope feel things she had never experienced before. Apart from the actions, Colin’s words too create an impact, not only on Featherington’s heart but also on their fans’ hearts.

Penelope and Colin’s First Kiss

The tension between Penelope and Colin in the scene speaks of what brilliant actors Coughlan and Newton are. Despite being upset with Colin for insulting her in front of her friends, Penelope runs to the latter for help.

After becoming a laughing stock amongst the eligible bachelors, Featherington believes that she might never get married. When Colin sneaks out to meet Penelope, she asks him to kiss her once. Penelope claims she wants to experience the feeling of being kissed.

Colin Gives Courting Lessons to Penelope

Season 3 of Bridgerton could perfectly fall into the category of slow-burn romances. In the first half of the season, Colin tries to find the suitable husband for Penelope while himself being confused about his feelings for the latter.

In one of the scenes, as Colin explains how to act in front of the bachelors, he gets hurt. As Penelope tends to the hurt Bridgerton, the duo share an intimate moment. Featherington tells Colin that she is in awe of his eyes, claiming that they are beautiful. As the duo leans forward, it looks like they might just kiss.

Bridgerton season 4 will hit the screens in 2026.

