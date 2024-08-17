Good Partner starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun records highest ratings after hiatus; Black Out premieres strong

Good Partner is an ongoing South Korean series starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun in the lead roles. The plot of the show follows two lawyers from a private firm who have completely different values and perspectives on life. Due to their differences of opinion, it often leads to massive disagreements. With the show’s sixth episode release, it has met with phenomenal ratings, exceeding expectations.

On August 17, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired the previous day. The sixth episode of Good Partner premiered and it scored an all-time high viewership with an average nationwide rating of 13.6 percent. Additionally, it also garnered 3.9 percent ratings among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, making it the most-watched show of the week.

The story of the Good Partner follows Cha Eun Kyung, a star lawyer with 17 years of experience who reigns supreme in the field of divorce law. However, her professional success comes at a personal cost as she faces the impending crisis of her own potential divorce. On the other hand, Han Yu Ri, a fresh-faced rookie lawyer, embarks on her first case in the same demanding field.

Apart from Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun, the rest of the supporting cast includes Kim Joon Han, P.O., Ji Seung Hyun, Han Jae Yi, Yuna, Jung Jae Sung, and more. Directed by Kim Ga Ram and written by Choi Yoo Na, every new episode of the show is scheduled to air every Friday and Saturday at 10:00 PM KST. It will consist of a total of 16 episodes.

Furthermore, the new K-drama titled Black Out premiered at the same timeslot as Good Partner on the South Korean network, MBC. Starring Byun Yo Han and Go Jun in the lead roles, the first episode received an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent.

The plot of the show follows two detectives in a town who investigate mysterious incidents in a village. Some of the other supporting cast members include Go Bo Gyeol, Kim Bo Ra, Kwon Hae Hyo, Lee Ga Sub, and more.

