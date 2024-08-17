Stray Kids reveal HAN once went missing for a day; latter says 'I won't make you worry again'; WATCH

In the newest edition of One Kid's Room for the year 2024, revealed on August 16, the series starts with HAN. While the Stray Kids members discuss their beloved member HAN's personality they reveal an unexpected and heartfelt moment; he once went missing for an entire day.

The segment starts with Stray Kids’ members discussing HAN’s unique traits and quirks. Describing him as more introspective and sentimental when alone, HAN acknowledged that his solitary moments often involve self-reflection and sometimes, self-talk. His Stray Kids members describe him as a sentimental soul, with moments of emotional vulnerability hidden behind his usually bright demeanor.

However, the mood takes a turn when Stray Kids members reveal a significant event in his life; his disappearance. They candidly recount how he turned off his phone for a day, disconnecting from everyone around him. This moment, though unplanned, became a turning point in his life. “It was a first in Stray Kids’ history,” they reflect, humorously acknowledging HAN’s “stray” moment. His unannounced absence left his members worried and searching, marking it as one of the most surprising events in their group's history.

HAN explained that this period of solitude allowed him to reassess his life and his role within the group. “When I got back, talking with the members made me realize just how important I am to them,” he shared. This revelation, coupled with his newfound commitment to self-care, has greatly impacted his well-being. He admitted that he has become more engaged with life outside his comfort zone, now finding joy and energy in social interactions and physical activities.

The episode also highlights the support of HAN’s Stray Kids family. The members describe how his disappearance was a wake-up call for both him and them, illustrating their deep bond and concern for each other. HAN’s return marked a new beginning, as he expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from his fans and members.

In a touching conclusion, HAN also assured his team members and fans, “Thank you for worrying about me. I won’t make you worry again.” As he wrapped up his story, he revealed that he feels more content than ever, stating that he is “the most satisfied now” in his life.

