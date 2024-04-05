Gum singer Jessi announces new single NO LOWKEY with Yungin and CAMO to release on April 9

Jessi, the renowned K-pop soloist has teased her return after 5 months. After releasing Gum in October 2023, Jessi is set to drop a new single titled NO LOWKEY on April 9, in collaboration with Yungin and CAMO.

Jessi teases new single NO LOWKEY

On April 4, Jessi, renowned for her chart-topping hits such as Nunu Nana and Zoom, excited fans by revealing her upcoming single titled NO LOWKEY. Collaborating with Yungin and CAMO, Jessi's new track is scheduled for release on April 9, marking a highly anticipated return after her last release, Gum, in October 2023.

Take a look at the announcement teaser for Jessi’s upcoming track NO LOWKEY here;

With her bold and dynamic style, Jessi continues to captivate audiences worldwide, promising another electrifying addition to her impressive discography. Fans eagerly await the arrival of NO LOWKEY, anticipating another smash hit from the powerhouse artist.

More details about Jessi’s latest activities

Jessica Ho, widely known as Jessi, has been making waves in the music industry, blending her American roots with her South Korean upbringing. Her journey from debuting in 2005 to becoming a solo powerhouse under P Nation has been nothing short of remarkable. However, her recent departure from MORE VISION, Jay Park's agency, sparked curiosity about her next move.

The split, announced on January 31, 2024, was amicable, yet it left fans speculating about Jessi's future endeavors. Rumors about potential conflicts emerged in December 2023, but both Jessi and Jay Park quickly dispelled them. Nonetheless, Jessi's cryptic social media post hinted at a new chapter, possibly involving the establishment of her own label.

Advertisement

The prospect of Jessi launching her own venture has ignited excitement among fans, with many eagerly awaiting updates on her next move. Her dynamic persona and unwavering talent suggest that whatever path she chooses, success is likely to follow.

With hits like Nunu Nana and Don't Touch Me, Jessi has proven her ability to dominate the charts and capture audiences worldwide. As she embarks on this new journey, fans can't help but anticipate the next evolution of Jessi's career, eagerly following her every step as she continues to redefine the music industry with her boldness and authenticity.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is Jessi establishing own label after leaving Jay Park's MORE VISION? Latest social media post drops hints