Britney Spears Conservatorship: Understanding The Legal Trouble Between The Toxic Singer And Her Father

Since 2008, Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship, a legal arrangement where her father and others manage aspects of her life, including finances and personal matters. This was put in place following a public mental health crisis she experienced at that time.

In November 2021, A court granted the singer's release from the conservatorship.

What was the reason for establishing the conservatorship?

In 2007, following her divorce from Kevin Federline and losing custody of their two children, the singer displayed erratic behavior. A string of public incidents, including shaving her head and hitting a photographer's car with an umbrella, raised concerns about her mental well-being.

In 2008, Britney Spears went to the hospital twice because she was acting in a way that worried people. One time, she didn't want to give her kids back, and the police had to get involved. After this, a temporary plan was made to help manage her life, and it became permanent later that year. In papers filed recently, her dad's lawyers said they thought the plan was needed to keep Britney safe in every way. They said Britney's life was a mess at the time, and she was having a tough time with her health and money. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

What is the conservatorship?

A conservatorship is like a special arrangement given by a court. It's for people who can't make decisions for themselves, like if they have dementia or mental illness.

For Britney Spears, her conservatorship was split into two parts: one for her money and property, and the other for her as a person.

At first, her dad, Jamie Spears, was in charge of both parts. But in 2019, he said he couldn't do it anymore because of his health. So, a professional chosen by the court took over making decisions for Britney about herself.

In September 2021, Mr. Spears was no longer in charge of Britney's money. Instead, an accountant picked by Britney and her lawyer took over.

During the time Britney was under the conservatorship, she did a lot of things. She released three albums, had a popular show in Las Vegas, and appeared on TV many times. She even worked as a judge on a show called the US X Factor.

What does the conservatorship control?

The conservatorship has control over many parts of Britney's life, including her money, career choices, and important personal matters like spending time with her teenage sons and even deciding if she can marry again.

In June, she told the court that she wanted to get married and have a baby, but she said the conservatorship wouldn't allow it. Britney said they even made her keep using birth control. She also said they made her go on tours, take medicine she didn't want, and go to rehab, even when she didn't think it was necessary.

According to court records from The New York Times, the conservatorship had control over things as specific as the color of Britney's kitchen cabinets.

Additionally, a documentary made by the newspaper claimed that security staff hired by her father had bugged Britney's phone and bedroom, invading her privacy.

Keydates and Timeline

In 1998, Britney Spears became a big star at just 16 with her song Baby One More Time.People loved her music, but she also faced a lot of problems, especially in 2007. There were fights over her kids, questions about her health, and she made some strange choices, like shaving her head.

In 2008, her dad, Jamie, asked a court to take control of her life to help her. He got control over her career, money, and decisions. Even though this was supposed to help her, Britney still worked hard, doing shows in Las Vegas in 2013.

Advertisement

But in 2019 and 2020, Britney said she didn't want her dad to control her anymore. She said she was afraid and unhappy. Then, in 2021, she spoke in court about bad things that happened to her, like being forced to do things and not being able to make her own choices.

Finally, in September 2021, the court stopped Britney's dad from being in charge of her life. This was a big change in her ongoing fight to have control over her own life again.

What has Britney Spears said?

In September 2021, Britney's lawyer described her situation as a decade-long nightmare that her father and others had created. In June, during her court appearance, she asked the judge to stop the abusive arrangement, saying it had left her feeling traumatized. Britney spoke out, saying the conservatorship was hurting her more than helping her, and that she deserved to live her own life. She also expressed gratitude to her fans who supported the #FreeBritney movement, thanking them for their backing.

What has Jamie Spears said?

Mr. Spears has expressed unconditional love for his daughter and stated that he always tried to do what he thought was best for her. After Britney's emotional testimony in court, his lawyer mentioned that he was saddened to see his daughter going through so much pain.

However, Mr. Spears denied being responsible for the restrictions Britney spoke about regarding her personal life. He requested an investigation into the claims made during her testimony.

After Britney petitioned in July 2021 to have him replaced, Mr. Spears agreed to step down as her conservator. Later, he asked the court to think about whether the conservatorship should keep going.

In early November 2021, his lawyer said that because of the conservatorship, Britney had been able to find stability in her life again. They said the plan had worked, and now it was time for Britney to take back control of her life.

A New Chapter Unfolds

The star has began a new chapter inher life, She married her fiancé Sam Asghari without needing the approval of her conservators. Asghari, Britney Spear's partner, filed for divorce from her in August 2023, saying they couldn't work things out. They got married in June 2022, after getting engaged in September 2021.

Advertisement

The legal dispute with her father is likely to continue after the conservatorship ends, however, In July 2021, Britney Spears said she wanted to take legal action against her father. She wanted to remove him from his role and accuse him of misusing the conservatorship. Conservatorship abuse can mean using someone's money or controlling their life too much.

Court papers, revealed by the New York Times in June 2021, showed Britney got $2,000 a week, while her father earned $16,000 a month as her conservator, plus extra for his office and a percentage of deals he made for her.

Britney's lawyer accused her father of mishandling money, saying he made a lot of money from managing her.

In September 2021, Britney's father said he had serious concerns about how things were handled. He promised to look into everything carefully to see if there was any wrongdoing.

ALSO READ: 'There Has Been No Justice': Britney Spears Opens Up About Being 'Hurt' By Family After Settling Conservatorship