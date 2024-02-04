Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS dominate K-pop album sales, Squid Game 2 teaser reveal, and more

Amidst a flurry of K-pop news, BTS dominates album sales, Squid Game 2 unveils its teasers, Jessi departs from Jay Park’s MORE VISION, and Lisa creates literary history in France. Here's a deeper dive into the details!

BTS leads K-pop album sales selling over 50 million copies amid military enlistment

BTS, despite members fulfilling military duties, defies expectations with over 40 million physical album sales, surpassing 820,000 in 2023 and 102,000 in 2024. The group's last album, BE, released in 2020, underscores their consistent sales strategy. BTS strategically releases multiple album versions, never exceeding four per album, contributing to their unprecedented success. SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids follow, with 33 million and 21 million sales, respectively. BTS's enduring global impact showcases their influence, setting the industry standard even during enlistment, solidifying their position as one of K-Pop's most influential acts.

Squid Game 2 heightens anticipation with gripping teaser ahead of 2024 release

The highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2 is gearing up to mesmerize audiences once again, building upon the success of its debut season. Netflix has announced the return of this gripping K-drama in 2024, treating fans to a tantalizing sneak peek of the upcoming installment. The recently unveiled teaser offers a glimpse into the complex challenges awaiting protagonist Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae), hinting at themes of revenge and resilience. Season 1 favorites such as Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles, joined by new additions Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun. Squid Game, known for its dystopian horror premise, remains Netflix's most-viewed TV series to date, promising another thrilling journey as Gi Hun confronts the sinister masterminds behind the deadly games in season 2.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Lisa delves into backstage world as she stars in France's first K-Pop novel

BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to be the focal point in France's groundbreaking novel, exploring the intricate world of K-pop. Authored by JDufresneLamy, the novel promises an intimate glimpse into Lisa's journey, backed by a prestigious publishing house. Lisa's prominence in France, highlighted at the Yellow Peace Gala, underscores her global charm. The novel not only celebrates Lisa's appeal but also signifies the cultural exchange between France and K-pop. As Lisa embarks on international endeavors, fans eagerly await the captivating narrative unfolding in this unprecedented literary venture.

Gum singer Jessi hints at establishing her own label following departure from Jay Park’s MORE VISION

Jessi, the dynamic rapper-singer, hinted at a new venture following her departure from MORE VISION. In a cryptic post on February 1, she teased the possibility of launching her own label with the caption "The time is NOW!! #BOSSMAMA" and introduced a social media page @jessinotplayin. Fans speculate on Jessi's entrepreneurial move, eager for updates on this exciting chapter after her departure from MORE VISION, Jay Park's agency. The departure, confirmed on January 31, was mutual, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind the relatively short-lived collaboration. Jessi's future career moves generate anticipation and support from her dedicated fanbase.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Hanee-Lee Jong Won's Knight Flower rules ratings; Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump holds steady